Olamide responded to the request, and he even took his response a step further as he helped the young photographer secure an endorsement deal with Zlatan Ibile's clothing line

The story of a young Nigerian photographer, Iluyomade, is about to change forever after a tweet of him asking Olamide for a birthday shoutout gets a response.

Iluyomade had put out a tweet asking Olamide to repost his birthday post or like it. The Nigerian rapper and record label owner responded to the tweet by wishing Iluyomade a happy birthday.

YBNL boss Olamide recently trended online as he granted the birthday wish of a young X photographer through Zlatan Ibile's ZTTW clothing line. Photo credit: @olamide/@zlatan_ible/@iluyomade21

Olamde took his response a step further with his call to Zlatan Ibile, asking the indigenous rapper to sign the young photographer as a model for his fashion line.

Zlatan responds by giving the photographer N500k

After Olamide publicly called on Zlatan Ibile to sign Iluyomade as a model for his fashion label, ZTTW, the Zanku boss responded.

Zlatan responded to Olamide's call, asking Iluyomade to check his DM. Some minutes later, Iluyomade shared a screenshot on his page confirming that Zlatan Ibile had sent him N500k.

Legit.ng recalls reporting an interview granted by Zlatan Ibile where he talked about Olamide and how many young artists he has helped break free of poverty.

Below is a full thread of the exchange:

Reactions trail Olamide's kindness to Twitter photographer

See how netizens reacted to Olamide's act of kindness to young X photographer:

@dc_lincoln16:

"Baddo drop assist, Zlatan score the goal."

@just_olarr:

"Point and help no b point and kill."

@fati_wey_no_fat:

"Badoo point and help."

@james_dahazard99:

"Baddo nah De Bruyne."

@romanqudus:

"Baddo don do assist, zlatan don score."

@zii_blaze__:

"If God mean you, 2 seconds too much!!"

@beeb_city:

"Every upcoming Dey look up to OLAMIDE but they no Dey put am for top three."

@iam_cyno:

"Blessing no need 24hrs to Happen."

