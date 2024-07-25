Irate Nigerian social media users has questioned Simi and her husband, Adekunle Gold, on Elon Musk's app

The couple shared teased their fans after they exchanged responses with each other using emoji's

One fan asked them why they were displaying such publicly instead of using private messaging apps

Nigerian music powerhouses Adekunle Gold and Simisola Kosoko have caused a stir on Elon Musk's social media app, X.

Adekunle Gold shared a picture of himself on X, looking like a dapper in a red leather jacket and red glasses.

Envious fan slams Adekunle and Simi. Credit: @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

Adekunle captioned the post with a love emoji and a fish emoji, which signifies his nickname, "Eja Nla." His wife, Simi, reacted to the post with a tongue emoji. This riled some of their fans and caused them to question the duo.

One asked why they could not do such private things on WhatsApp, and another asked if they planned to do bedroom activities by the roadside.

See the tweets below:

Recall that Adekunle celebrated Simi's 14-track album, released on July 5, 2024, featuring guest artists like Asa, Lojay, Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey, and Ladipoe.

The musical duo have always supported each other's craft and readily acknowledged each other's strengths.

Internet users react to Twitter posts

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@ccc_4our:

"Baba Deja funra e."

@adedangote1

"Nah road side u won dey give h*ad abi."

@Samwellwyd:

"Una no get Whatsapp?"

@simeontobi0:

"Make I tag BaeU make e come see."

@shirlen_bae:

"Get a room."

@israelksyy:

"Na small thing dey vex me o,why una dey do all this things an?"

@Feroblogger1:

"I like the way you reacted to Bae U interview. You are just awesome."

Adekunle Gold Blasts Samklef

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold caused chaos online when he responded to some of Samklef's comments about his wife, Simi.

He blasted Samklef for disrespecting his wife and for his penchant for constantly saying denigrating things about her on social media.

Adekunle Gold called Samklef a fool at 40 while sharing a story of how the beatmaker once defrauded him and a friend years ago.

