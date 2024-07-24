Nigerian singer B Red recently caused an online commotion with his 33rd birthday celebration

The music star took to social media to share a series of photos of himself inside a bathtub

Many Nigerians took to social media to drop funny comments about Davido’s cousin’s birthday photos

Nigerian singer Adebayo Adeleke, aka B Red, is making social media headlines over his birthday photos.

On July 23, 2024, B Red turned 33, and he decided to mark the occasion in style with new photos.

Fans react to B Red's bathtub photos. Photos: @bredhkn

Source: Instagram

On his social media pages, the music star shared a series of snaps of himself inside a bathtub. Davido’s cousin appeared to be unclad in the photos as foam from his bath covered some parts of his body.

B Red also held a wine glass in the bathtub and accessorised with some diamond bracelets and rings. See the photos below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigerians react to B Red’s birthday photos

B Red’s birthday photos soon became a topic of discussion on social media after they went viral. Some netizens seemed to think taking photos inside a bathtub as a man was amusing. Read some comments below:

W.u.r.a.h:

“This is why women prefer dark skinned mehn .. sigh 😩.”

Thefemalestoreng:

“Dark skin men 1:0 Lightskin men.”

bridulgence:

“He should not do that again.”

fnprincekay:

“Na the photographer I blame 😂 So he no fit advise him fellow guy.”

_xan_draa_:

“A baddie and more… purrrr!!!! 💁‍♀️”

Hey_agz:

“Did they edit the photos with Beauty Plus?”

feyvryt:

“Another fair boy has done it again😭 just when we thought we were becoming more valid 🤦🏼‍♂️.”

Awoofautos:

“BRED WHY?? 🤣😂😅.”

amyshine0:

“I see nothing wrong with those pictures!”

nellie_ese:

“Fair boys and doing nonsense 5&6.”

Demo__uk:

“Bruh went from BRed to Sexyy Red 😭.”

Bright___r:

“This is among the Top 10 Gæist thing a man can do.”

Pengestmami:

“Na why most women no dey like lightskin guys 😂.”

Being.jaydee:

“On behalf of light skins, this is not even light skin activity, this is some translucent albino skin activity🤨.”

Mob___17:

“Na now I know why ladies prefer dark skin guy.”

chigo_rim:

“Albino baddie😂.”

bahbarah_:

“It’s giving spirit husband.”

Young Jonn and Davido’s cousin trend online

In a viral post from days ago, Young Jonn showed off himself casually hanging out in a swimming pool lounge in the company of his widely speculated girlfriend, and Afrobeats star Davido's cousin Adenike Adeleke.

The clip didn't give off an impression far from their other videos, as they were both vibing to one of his singles, "Showcase."

Source: Legit.ng