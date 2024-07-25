Kokozaria's baby mama has made some claims about her former lover and his wife in viral video online

She said that Kudi, the wife of the NURTW chieftain, was an adulterer and that her husband used to beat her

Odita also noted that the couple bought their twins from a baby factory, as she boasted of having videos to back up her claims

Nollywood actress, Awele Odita, is not done calling out her baby daddy after he dumped her. The mother of one has made another video to tarnish the image of the National Union of Road Transport Worker (NURTW) chieftain.

Legit.ng had reported that the actress had cried out after she was dumped by Kokozaria and accused of dating MC OIuomo.

Actress Awele Odita calls out Kokozaria and wife. Photo credit@kokozaria_amercianboy/@aweleodita7

Source: Instagram

In a new video made by the actress, she alleged that Kokozaria's wife was an adulterer. She also claimed that the twins Kokozaria has been parading on social media were bought from a baby factory.

Odita says she has some videos

In the recording, the mother of one said that she has 18 videos that would reveal the kind of man Kokozaria was and all the things his wife had done.

She challenged them to do a DNA test for their children, as the test would expose them.

Odita says Kokozaria use to beat Kudi

Not done revealing the kind of man Kokozaira is, Odita also alleged that Kokozaria used to beat his wife to stupor, and he goes about backbiting and spoiling others.

The actress also alleged that Kokozaria was the one who told her that his wife was not faithful to him, and she claimed Kudi used to run to MC OIumo anytime they had issues at home.

Recall that Kudi also made a video to blast Odita for calling out her husband and involving her in their feud.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to Awele's video

Reactions have trailed what Awele said about Kokozaria and his wife. Here are some of the comments below:

@ceciliapaul1:

"Why are you crying over him here now, opa ta fi naa iyale o nbe loke aja fun iyawo, sebi you feel on top of the world when he was damaging his wife for you, now it's your turn take it and go to bed, na so e dey be."

@amopeade_temitope:

"On top person husband, u go sit down jeje men will bring rubbish come stain you, imagine this nonsense."

@nikky_g_conture:

"What is your business."

@hajuceebash:

"You talk too much."

@enny_ameen:

"You have 18 videos of someone,just cut a deal and become her manager nah alika."

@precious_beauty_store:

"Side chicken and audacity 5 &6."

@desicoletmarin:

"We saw that lady pregnant her face her whole body etc Wh one be baby factory again."

@sisiseunfunmi:

"To all men dat spoils their wives because of one night enjoyment, e ma so ofo ni ."

@cutie_bettie:

"Elenu typewriter! You talk too much. You’re not saying what is peppering you yet. Be a friend to her at your own peril."

@potable_ty:

"Send the video out and we re going to report u immediately to home land security immediately, I say immediately, u we be shock if at all u Hv video ashawo."

Lawori wife cries for help

Legit.ng had reported that the wife of actor, Lawori, had called on Nigerians to come to her aid and help her after her husband was hospitalised.

The movie act was allegedly hit with a bottle on his head while he was anchoring an event during Idimu Day.

He had made a video and accused NURTW chieftain, Kokozaria, of being behind the attack as he showed off his plastered head.

