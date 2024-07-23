A Nigerian actress dubbed Awele has come forward to trash movie actor Kokozaria over his claims that she is romantically linked with Musiliu AKinsanya, aka MC Oluomo

The actress, in her IG rant, noted that Kokozaria went on an interview to spew untrue things about her

The baby mama noted that she would be going live on Instagram on Tuesday, July 23, to clear the air

Nigerian movie actress Awele is pissed about Kokozaria, her baby daddy's allegations about her. According to a post shared on Instagram, Awele noted that Ganiyu Oyedepo, fondly called Kokozaria, lied about her in an interview.

Awele remarked that Kokozaria claimed she was having an affair with NURTW boss, MC Oluomo.

Awele claims she is not having an affair with MC Oluomo as claimed by Koko Zaria. Credit: @aweleodita, @kingmcoluomo, @kokozaria_americaboy

Awele shared in a lengthy Instagram post that the accusations were unfounded. She also affirmed that she is the mother of Kokozaria's only son and demands respect from him.

She further alleged that it is, in fact, Kokozaria's wife who is having an affair and that she has voicenote evidence to back her claim.

Awele wrote:

"I am writing to address false claims made by the father of my child (Zaria) during a recent interview. He alleged that I am having an affair with Oluomo. These accusations are entirely unfounded and untrue. In reality, it is his wife who is engaging in an extramarital affair, and there is voice recording evidence to substantiate this."

Awele continued to blow hot:

"How dare you defame my name and reputation with such baseless accusations, especially to an interviewer. I am the mother of your only son, and I deserve respect and honesty, not slander and deceit. I will be going live at 9PM EST with proof & to address these baseless accusations."

See Awele's post here:

Pees react to Awele's post

Legit.ng reacts to Awele's post:

@gold_by_michelles:

"Mother of his only son? Really? Thought the wife had twin boys recently?"

@ofemimusic:

"How come MC's pictures full your page? Even the son videos hmmm is there something you are not telling us."

@bellezaleemah:

"You are not in the position to unravel anything about the wife."

@bunbright6:

"Please leave the wife out of this. She didn’t come for you so no need of mentioning."

@secretkeeper0011:

"Only son.... Awele calm down for person husband."

@houseoflove1989:

"Awele e pain you say Zaria no marry you! You are always dragging his wife well no be your fault."

@anikeonigold:

"Madam rest!"

@markannsmakeover:

"It is well sis as long as u r are using one mind in all you U will always prevail."

@anikeonipata:

"You even giving birth for another woman’s husband is enough for all these claims!"

