Nigerian celebrity couple Adekunle Gold and Simi’s daughter, Deja, has left fans laughing hard with her latest utterance

In a viral video, the four-year-old emphatically declared her love for America while taking a car ride with her parents

Deja’s funny reason for never wanting to leave the US had netizens dropping hilarious comments

Nigerian celebrity couple Adekunle Gold and Simi’s daughter, Deja, is once again making headlines over her funny display on social media.

Deja’s mum has been known to share some of her daughter’s funny antics online from time to time, and the latest display of the toddler had people laughing hard.

Fans react as Deja Kosoko says she loves America. Photos: @symplysimi, @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

In a video that was shared on Simi’s Snapchat page, Deja was taking a car ride with her parents when she declared her love for America.

The four-year-old was heard thanking God that they were in America before declaring that she would never leave the country. Deja went on to explain how much she missed the country and listed some of the things she loved about it.

Deja said:

“Thank God we’re in America! I love America! I would never leave America! Oh, I miss you! I would never leave you America! I miss you Chick-fil-A, I miss you library, I miss you swimming class, I miss you gym!”

As their daughter spoke, Simi and Adekunle Gold could not hold back their laughter. AG Baby went further to ask his wife where she had seen their child. In Yoruba he said:

“Where did you see this girl?”

See the funny video below:

Peeps react to Deja’s love for America

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens who reacted to Simi and Adekunle Gold’s daughter’s love for America. Read what they said below:

Madamtiticollections:

“Na duduke don grow they talk like this? Wow!!!! They grow so fast ❤️❤️.”

m_u_k_s:

“She sounds adorable and like 'princess Sophia'.”

chyynnie:

“I love America too Deja.”

justcallmeloo_:

“Na only her know the kind shege Nigeria show her.”

lizzyseun78:

“Of course you are going to miss Chick-fil-A.”

pretty_oge_:

“Even me wey never go I dey miss am .”

dr_chidominica:

“omolomo you people carried her from Chipotle to Mr Biggs and expect her not to miss America.”

Yarsemean:

“We plenty wey miss America o .”

cynncakes:

“Poor man pikin no go too understand.”

kwinmide07:

“So who una wan leave Nigeria for .”

Hexsta:

“Who no like better thing???? Even me sef no go leave American if I enter.”

Q_meenahh:

“Uno miss Nigeria.”

Yummynomy:

“Na food she miss pass.”

elsie66891:

“Nar lie, that can not be Duduke rolling her tongue like that. Was it not yesterday that she was in Mummy's tummy?”

Adekunle Gold watches Yoruba film with daughter

Meanwhile, Adekunle Gold and his daughter have continued to warm hearts whenever they have a conversation that surfaces online.

In the clip, which Legit.ng sighted, Deja is watching a Yoruba movie when her father asks her for the title of the film. The singer is later seen teaching her how to speak and pronounce the title.

In the sweet clip, Deja was heard calling her father "Baba mi" which means "My father" and he also responded in Yoruba as he laughed at her.

