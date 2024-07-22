Nigerian celebrity couple Yul Edochie and Judy Austin’s marriage is once again under public scrutiny

Shortly after Judy’s ex-husband accused her of being with Yul during their marriage, an old video of the actress resurfaced online

Netizens dropped their hot takes on the explanation Judy gave in the old video amid recent drama

Nollywood actress Judy Austin is back in the news after an old video of her speaking about her marriage to ex-husband Emmanuel Obasi resurfaced on the internet.

Recall that Judy and Yul Edochie came under more scrutiny after the actress’ former husband called her out on social media and accused her of keeping their kids away from him.

As the drama continued to unfold online, Nigerians dug up an old video of the Nollywood actress explaining her divorce from the father of her first two children.

According to Judy in the resurfaced clip, she ended her marriage with Emmanuel Obasi in March 2013, many years before she even set her eyes on Yul Edochie. To further buttress her point, the actress added that if she was lying about her claim, then all the curses people had heaped on her should come to pass.

In her words:

“My previous marriage ended in March 2013 and I saw Yul Edochie for the very first time years after my marriage ended. I set my eyes on Yul Edochie years after that marriage ended. I’m not saying that I met him and we started talking, I said I saw him for the first time years after my marriage was completely dissolved so anyone saying otherwise is plainly lying. If I saw Yul while in that marriage, let all the curses and insults that people have been heaping on me happen to me a billion times over but if I did not see Yul with my eyes years after my marriage was dissolved, then let all the curses go back to the people laying them a billion times over.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Judy’s video

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens who reacted to what Judy Austin said in her old video. Read them below:

