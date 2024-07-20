Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham has once again addressed the issue of getting trolled on social media

The movie star took to her Instagram stories to pen down an appeal to her fans, who continued to defend her online

Abraham’s post went viral, and it triggered a series of mixed feelings from social media users

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham is back in the news for being trolled by young Nigerians on the internet.

In a new development, the movie star took to her Instagram page to appeal to her fans to stop defending her.

Recall that since the presidential election in 2023, when the actress declared her support for APC’s candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, many netizens have bashed her and blamed her for the country's problems.

Recently, Toyin Abraham took action against her trolls by getting them arrested and this caused more uproar.

Toyin Abraham begs fans

Toyin Abraham wrote down a lengthy note addressing her fans amid the online backlash she was facing.

In the now-deleted post, the Nollywood star said that the people abusing her online should be left alone because when she gets fed up with them, she will let the authorities handle the matter.

The actress went further to deny being part of any WhatsApp groups dedicated to bashing her colleagues. Toyin asked for peace to reign.

Netizens react to Toyin Abraham’s plea

Toyin Abraham’s plea to her fans went viral and it drew reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

preetii_girlrock:

“There was a watsap group with her fans titans in it, this fans were coming for actresses, I am glad she’s saying this to clear herself.”

preshhhxxo:

“My sister don tire she don give up .”

melvofficial9030:

“She don see something for this internet.”

Essien9383:

“Mama don fold.”

jully__mk7:

“But this lady wasn’t the only one who voted Tboy, why did you all channel all the energies to her tho? Let her be pls.”

Mystizinny:

“Example of there is no peace for the wicked .”

_bleize:

“Gosh! Some of you are despicable, acting like you've never wronged people in your life. She's making peace, you're still shittting on it. Unfair!”

Ronnyeboony:

“Her offence was to pixk Her candidate and people don't want her to drink water and drop the cup...People lack empathy... She is Human...if naa me be some people..I sabi Silent treatment wella..I will not reply any bagar..never.”

Glitz_by_toyo:

“May God be with her. I’m not her fan but then again the stress is too much, Lege no face this things na.”

ebychytoo:

“Eiyaaaa.. You people should let this woman be please.. Kaiii..”

Eyinjuoluwaa001:

“To be real, fans be doing the most damage most of the time. Toxicity amplified. ”

Perelei_fabrics:

“To be candid,una just lik to Dey bully people cos most of this youth dragging her, there parents, uncle, aunties voted nd sold themselves for 5derica of food stuff then nd May be chicken change. Infact some of the have benefited from 25k grants they said Tinubu yaf been sharing ooo cos na party members they enjoy everything. Na ear we Dey use hear am .. Make una sha Dey fear God.”

Toyin Abraham speaks about Funke Akindele

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Abraham marked the feat that Funke Akindele had achieved in the movie industry after recalling their years of rivalry.

According to her, the two of them were once rivals in the industry, and they splashed dirt and dust in the process.

She called her the winner while celebrating her film which grossed N1bn in the cinema as she prayed for her.

