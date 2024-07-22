Nigerian actress Judy Austin's former husband Emmanuel Obasi has dropped more shocking revelation about his crushed marriage

The embattled man, in a viral video, narrated the turmoil he experienced at the hands of the actress while married to her

Emmanuel Obasi also called out Yul Edochie, whom he levelled several accusations pertaining to his marital crisis

Emmanuel Obasi, the ex-husband of Nigerian actress Judy Austin and Yul Edochie's second wife, has disclosed a shocking truth about their relationship.

In a video circulating online, the first husband of the acres said Yul was sleeping with Judy Austin while she was under his house.

According to him, he was still married to Judy when she began her affair with Yul Edochie and moved in with him to her family home.

Obasi revealed that Judy's family openly supported the actor, even though she was still married to him.

"The family accepted her and Yul. She was under my umbrella but was moving with Yul to their family house and they accepted them. A married woman. She is now putting difficulty in my life. She told me she would frustrate me with these children".

Watch the video below:

Judy Austin spurs reactions online

May Edochie’s lawyer slams Yul’s remarks

Legit.ng earlier reacted that May's attorney came prepared for Yul Edochie after his recent videos on marriage.

During a podcast interview, the upcoming preacher claimed that one could always walk out of a marriage if it was not working, regardless of the number of times.

In response to Yul's viral views, May's lawyer revealed that the filmmaker did contrary to his claims during his martial saga, spurring reactions online.

