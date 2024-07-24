Reactions have trailed a viral recording of actress Binta Ayo Mogaji, where she spoke about her relationship with actor Jibola Dabo

Binta Ayo Mogaji revealed that they dated, and she had her only child six weeks before her 40th birthday

She also shared her experience with the actor and how they dated on and off, which led to them having a child together

Nigerians are shocked to learn that Nigerian actors Binta Ayo Mogajia nd Ajibola Dabo used to be lovers.

In an interview that has made it around all over social media, Ayo Mogaji recounted how she had the mindset of adopting a child if she didn't give birth by age 40.

Binta Ayo Mogaji talks about relationship with Jibola Dabo. Credit: @jibola_dabo, @bintaayomogaji

Source: Instagram

According to her, she was in an unstable romantic relationship with Jibola Dabo. They dated intermittently while he was in the country and after he left.

Although Jibola relocated, the duo stayed in touch and rekindled their relationship at some point, which led to her pregnancy of her only child.

Binta maintained that Jobola Dabo never wanted to be married, which he made clear from the outset of their relationship.

Ayo Mogaji further stated that they lived together until their child was two but had their differences, so they had to part ways.

Watch video here:

Reactions to Ayo Mogaji's interview

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@biodunlaw1:

"The host isn’t pressuring or asking silly questions and our beautiful calm ma is matured with her words."

@agbekeadeee:

"Now this is podcast!!

@akolad_:

"See where maturity lives."

@soft_millionaire:

"Her sincerity is Topnoch."

@choice_sasha:

"Who else watched this video over 5 times like I did."

@callmhesharon:

"Maturity… Jus knowing they dated and had child together."

@tolu_awe1:

"If na all these GeneZ. They would have said negative about the man."

Binta Ayo Mogaji Spills Details About her Career

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress Binta Ayo Mogaji has shared her experience as an actress in an interview with her colleague, Biola Bayo.

In the recording, she noted that she produced a movie in 2003 and invested N4.1 million but didn't receive her money back.

The veteran also spoke extensively about her love life and how she had a child when she was 40.

Source: Legit.ng