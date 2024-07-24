Global site navigation

X User Concerns Himself With Mr Eazi & Temi Otedola's 8-Year-Old Relationship: "Why Dem Never Born?"
Celebrities

by  Eniola Lasaki 3 min read
  • A Nigerian user on Elon Musk's platform, X has caused an uproar on social media, after he brought up Mr Eazi and Temi's relationship
  • According to him, the duo have been in a relationship for about 8 years but still refuse to have a child
  • While many concurred with his observations, others reminded him that rich people have plans for their lives and do not rush things

A Nigerian X user has made it to the front line of blogs after he posted about billionaire heiress Temi Otedola and her wealthy husband, Mr Eazi, whose real name is O.luwatosin Oluwole Ajibade.

In a post shared on the bird app by a concerned fan, he noted that Mr Eazi has been in a relationship with his wife, Temi Otedola, for 8 years, and they still haven't had a child.

Fan quizzes Mr Eazi and Temi over childlessness.
X user slams Mr Eazi and Temi for not having a child yet. Credit: @temiotedola
Source: Instagram

He questioned their bedroom activities and wondered what the wait was for. Another fan replied to his tweet, clarifying that rich people are meticulous about their lives and have specific plans.

The X user, identified as The Dami Foreign, wrote:

"Over 8 years relationship and Mr Eazia nd Temi never born, dem no dey kn*ack?"

See the post here:

Recall that Temi Otedola recently restricted the airflow of singles people online after she celebrated the love of her life and husband, Mr Eazi, on his 33rd birthday.

How netizens reacted to X user's tweet

Legit.ng compiled some comments below:

@shindaracrown0:

"Them fit dey look for pikin like that but poverty don make Una think say rich man life is perfect."

@genzbadip:

"Don’t act like you don’t see this. I said God will provide for you."

@babasmallzz:

"Pikin is always a poor man blessing."

@i_am_sturnnerwest:

"Some don born two at their 20s."

@marcus__o01:

"Most time those rich people Dey find am make them no see. Na God Dey run am no be human."

@zayxon_tech:

"I will never understand how some people are so concerned about how other people are living their lives… anyway we make websites and mobile apps for businesses."

@d_greatman101:

"Hmmm people always pork nosing in people's business."

@ugo.chukwu50:

"Poverty dey make poor man think say everything wey rich man do na flex. The rich also cry"

@omotayoj:

"Mumu talk... you think say to born pikin nah to sabi knack.. go check where dey do IVF."

@baolas_on_god:

"Time will flies and Time for all."

@scented__bliss:

"Werey Womb watchers."

Joeboy Reacts to Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola Unfollowing Him

Nigerian singer Joeboy has sparked massive reactions on social media as his comments went viral days after his former boss unfollowed him on Instagram.

Joeboy recently exited Mr Eazi's record label EmPawa, and it seems his things didn't end on a good note between both parties.

The young singer has now released a series of tweets that have been attributed to his acrimonious exit.

Source: Legit.ng

