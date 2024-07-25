Fans are a tad bit confused about the caption on actress Nkechi Blessing's recent Instagram post

Legit.ng recalls reporting how the actress went wild in hysteria after she hung out with Davido, and he bestowed upon her the Adeleke name

In the fresh post, Nkechi Blessing preached to her fans to dress exactly how they want to be addressed

Movie actress Nkechi Blessing has dropped new gems on social media, and reactions have trailed the post.

The make-believe world professional seems to be still basking in the Euphoria of wining and dining with the Adelekes.

Nkechi Blessing talks about decent dressing in a new post. Credit: @Nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

You will also recall a previous report by Legit.ng in which Nkechi Blessing went gaga after Davido called her "Nkechi Adeleke." This happened at Davido's cousin's singer B-Red's birthday party.

What Nkechi Blessing told her followers

In a new development, Nkechi shared a video of her outfit for visiting Davido's uncle, Governor Adeleke's house. However, her caption caught the attention of many of her followers.

She advised her followers to dress exactly how they want to be addressed.

Nkechi wrote:

"Dress exactly how you want to be addressed. Dear NBS lovers,you don’t have to go half N*ked to prove a point,sometimes your dressing can stop your blessing. I don drop quote."

See Nkechi's post here:

Reactions to Nkechi Blessing's post

Read some of the reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@chiamakalovv:

"I like the new you."

@aroraheemot:

"Always covered and still slayed."

@dunix_beautybuffet:

"Outfit handle please."

@s24_by_cecelia:

"Eyes on the hair and bag."

@olisagprince:

"Nkechi Adeleke."

@famouz_brownie:

"Na Wetin Governor tell you yesterday be dat abi."

@chidinma7546:

"NBS for a reason."

Nkechi Blessing at Chivido without Xxssive

A video of Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing attending Chivido 2024 alone has sparked mixed conversations on social media.

Netizens couldn't help but notice that the actress was at the event without her fiancé, Xxssive, stirring speculations about their relationship and his celebrity status.

In the same video, another celebrity, Ijoba Danku, was spotted being bounced at the event entrance as the security men couldn't confirm his invitation.

