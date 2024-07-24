Nigerian singer Davido recently left many of his fans, and followers stunned as he seemed to have stretched an olive branch to his colleague and rival, Wizkid

Former DMW boss caught many by surprise when he liked a post of Wizkid and popular King of Steeze, Farooq Oreagba

The post which Davido liked was a throwback picture of Wizkid and Farooq Oreagba from 2013, which re-emerged online some weeks back

Nigerian music superstar David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has stirred massive conversation on social media as something he did to his colleague, Wizkid, went viral.

It is no news that Wizkid and Davido are both not on talking terms currently since the former reposted a video of the latter begging a curvy American model for a raunchy moment together.

Reactions has trailed Davido's recent action on IG after he was caught like a TBT picture of Wizkid and Farooq Oreagba. Photo credit: @davido/@daveplayblogger

Source: Instagram

However, something Davido recently did has got people talking online. Davido's reaction to a post shared online by Daveplayblogger sparked a seismic reaction around the Nigerian social media space.

Davido likes throwback photos of Wizkid

Legit.ng recalls reporting when the throwback photo of Farooq Oreagba and Wizkid hanging out together at a beach in Lagos went viral.

Davido reacted to this picture, which caught people's attention after he liked it on Instagram.

See the post shared by Daveplayblogger that Davido liked:

Netizens react as Davido's like Wizkid's TBT photo

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@thegreatceediz:

"Baba .. now You see More reasons to start showing our king love 😄❤️ very humble and simple."

@successfulbbanks01:

"David get pure heart, no bad energy."

@alomalsvish_:

"I respect DAVID as a person and for who him be as a wealthy loyal person."

@tessymonta:

"Davido is loved from God."

@savagebenz08:

"Davido na number one FC nothing una wan tell me."

@officiallildenny:

"Davido na FC."

@celebrity_stanley_alum:

"My brother I am not surprised u no small."

@fuadyankeeee:

"That’s davido for you. Note: I'm a wizkid fan."

@bros.2funny:

"Shey Ona go believe me now sa dis guy @davido no fcking get time for beef… @wizkidayo Steeze Maintaince level too high."

How Davido spent N927 million in a day

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Davido during a recent interview with Zane Lowe.

While on Zane Lowe's podcast, Davido shared how he made roughly $1.1m from his Capital One Arena concert in Washington, DC.

However, what caught most people's attention from the interview was Davido revealing how he re-invested more than half of his profits back into production.

Source: Legit.ng