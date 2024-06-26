A video of Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing attending Chivido 2024 alone has sparked mixed conversations on social media

Netizens couldn't help not seeing the actress at the event without her fiancé, Xxssive; the skit maker's absence stirred speculations about their relationship and his celebrity status

In the same video, another celebrity, Ijoba Danku, was spotted being bounced at the entrance of the event as the security men couldn't confirm his invitation

More revelations about Davido and Chioma's wedding continue to unfold online, as clips showing how the event went down emerge on social media.

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing was one of the faces spotted at the traditional wedding. However, how she was delayed at the entrance before being allowed into the venue stirred reactions from netizens on social media.

Video of actress Nkechi Blessing being delayed at the entrance to Davido and Chioma's wedding goes viral. Photo credit: @davido/@nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

Apart from Nkechi Blessing, another celebrity, Ijoba Danku, was spotted at the event being delayed at the entrance as his invitational couldn't be confirmed.

"Where's Xxssive?" Netizens query Nkechi Blessing

However, the highlight of the video after Nkechi was spotted was the reactions it stirred from netizens.

Netizens queried the actress after being spotted at Chivido 2024 without her fiancé, Xxssive.

Netizens took to the trending clip's comment section to taunt Nkechi Blessing as she attended Chivido without her comic lover.

See the viral clip below:

Netizens react as Nkechi Blessing attends Chivido

Comments trail Nkechi Blessing's video as she attended Chivido 2024 without Xxssive:

@cheriecoco__:

"Dem no give invite to her boyfriend."

@_seventh_day:

"Which event center is this one, u sure say na the correct one she dey like?"

@dolly_debbie:

"Even soldier Dey do video make Nkechi show for the background."

@jonz_exwia:

"Ijoba na danku jerin."

@koko.licious:

"As she enter she turn like say she wan say My people I don enter oo."

@de_o_la_ace:

"Ijoba na danku atenu lo ma ba ku."

@beesoyeh:

"Ijoba danku nko."

@adesqueen046:

"He dress is so nice."

@bankygeee:

"Dem no allow portable friend enter ooo."

@philip674p:

"She nor believe say she don enter."

@teeto__olayeni:

"People who attended are on a different bragging right now."

Nkechi Blessing unveils lover

Legit.ng had reported that Blessing has shared cute pictures of her younger lover with her fans.

She hinted that her lover was not a Yoruba man and added that he followed her to an event outside Lagos.

Blessing boasted that it was forever with him.

Source: Legit.ng