Nigerian singer Simi has broken her silence after she was dragged online for speaking about other people’s music

An interview clip had gone viral of the music star saying she didn’t know or listen to other people’s songs

In a new development, Simi cleared the air while explaining how much she was hurt by the way things were portrayed

Nigerian singer Simi Kosoko, aka Symply Simi, has shared more details on her controversial statement about other people’s music.

Just recently, the Duduke crooner trended on social media after a video went viral of her saying that she does not listen to or know songs by other musicians except her husband's.

Simi got emotional as she cleared the air. Photos: @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

Simi’s statement was met with backlash from netizens, many of whom described her with colourful words. In a new development, she went online to clear the air.

Simi took to her official X page to pen down a lengthy note showing her remorse and explaining why her choice of words should have been different. According to the music star, her statement was purely banter because she spoke to the interviewers the way she would have talked to her friends.

The singer admitted that her statement during the interview might have been weird, but she didn’t mean it literally. In her words:

“I do see how saying "I don't listen to anything" repeatedly can come off as weird, but it was not literal. I'm always tweeting about songs I like or sounds I discovered. I'm just terrible at keeping up with things that most other people know. Not just with music. I don't remember names. I don't know what charts or shows are trending, I'm always singing the wrong song on the wrong beat, so my friends dey always tell me "you no dey ever know anything." It was banter. In the wrong place.

"This is why I know I should have had this convo more carefully. It was a 2-hour interview with drinking and cussing, so I was chatting like I would with my friends.

"It does hurt that whoever cut that clip and wrote that headline did it with intention. It's impossible to watch the entire interview and come away with the feeling that you would have watching the clip that everyone was sharing. It's all good though. All is well. My friends did say to leave it alone, but things linger. And I really hate being called a liar. But e don finish now.”

See her tweet below:

Peeps react as Simi explains herself

Simi's explanation about her controversial comments went viral and drew more responses from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Chumaaguwa:

“Simi’s writing is truly impressive. She conveys her points so clearly and takes responsibility for areas where she could have done better, which really shows her integrity and thoughtfulness.”

isadaisaac:

“After podcasts apologies and denials.”

__thegreeneffect:

“I love Simi so much! So unique and in a league of her own.”

Lucy_ng2:

“All these podcasts can make someone say things, that you will start writing epistle to explain after .”

Lucy_ng2:

“They should band podcast in Nigeria , e dey make people jabo and later use epistles to explain.”

a.d.a_e.z.e_:

“I can relate with Simi, I succk at keeping up with any trends be it music, movies, fashion etc. As weird as it sounds,I have no songs on my phone.”

__azomta:

“Una go dey alright sha, She said what she said!!!! Please keep streaming our ALBUM.”

prettithings:

“I feel her....people misunderstand in complete sentences... not to talk of cut and join podcast. Believe anything on this app.”

Area__boyy:

“Once una don make am, na so o o.You don’t know anybody. You don’t listen to anybody. But people listen to your songs .”

Edrosemay:

“I don't think Simi was speaking from a proud or malicious point even though I kept saying to my "Naa, you shouldn't be talking like this" while watching the clip. Perhaps I kinda of understand what she was saying because a top Nigerian movie producer/writer once said repeated in a meeting I was in attendance that he doesn't watch movies, not his own movies. Maybe saying it the way she did and repeated is what made it weird, unbelievable and misunderstood able.”

ritzy_posh:

“Avoid podcast to avoid long shalaye.”

sunmbostouch:

“Anything wey go dey make person shalaye like this, I just don’t like it.”

Petersalvatore:

“Ban Podcast and Blender.”

