Nigerian comedian Josh2funny, whose real name is Josh Alfred, has shared his sentiment about being compared to others

The Nigerian comedian was a guest on The Honest Bunch Podcast by Nedu Wazobia where he passionately spoke about his craft

According to him, his comedy is being interpreted in several languages, and he has put so much hard work into it

Josh2funny, a Nigerian comedian named Josh Alfred, appeared as a guest on one of the most popular Podcasts on social media, The Honest Bunch show, where he spoke about his profession.

It is no longer news that Josh2funny gradually moved from being an Instagram skit maker to a stage performance.

He recently appeared as a contestant on America's Got Talent three times and performed as the fastest book reader, rapper and magician, creating social media buzz.

"I don't sleep at night" - Josh2funny

In a recent episode of the podcast, Josh revealed that he has put so much work into his work that he rarely sleeps at night.

He boasted that his comedy is interpreted in four languages other than English, insisting that he is on a different level from his counterparts in the industry.

Additionally, Josh remarked that he would never stand to be forgotten as the pioneer of certain viral challneges.

Watch video here:

Many fans are unsure if they believe him, as the clip came off as his usual distorted online rant. However, some other comments suggested otherwise.

Reactions to Josh2funny's interview

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@_adejoe_:

"Should I take him serious."

@stanalieke:

"I’m Josh’s lawyer and couple of other comedians lawyer and I can boldly tell you that there’s no African comedian that’s globally famous like Josh."

@jinma__promise:

"I no fit take this guy serious at all."

@honey_badger_joe:

"This one way no funny, dey brag."

@tella_gideon:

"I don't believe everything he's saying."

@raphael.ejike:

"Person no go even know when to believe Josh again."

Josh2funny & Wife recreates Simi music skit

Meanwhile, a funny video of comedian Johs2funny and his wife Bina recreating a viral music clip of singers Simi and Adekunle Gold trends.

However, Josh2funny and his wife's recreation didn't go as smoothly as AG Baby and his wife's, and it set tongues wagging.

Unlike the singing couple, the comic couple ended up fighting, which saw Josh2funny walk away angrily, accusing his wife of trying to blind him.

