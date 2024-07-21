Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James is back in the news over her loved-up display with her husband, Femi Atere

Despite being trailed by criticisms for showcasing her love online, the celebrity stylist gave her husband, Femi Atere, his flowers in public

Veekee James’ video, where she explained how Femi was a green flag got more netizens talking

Nigerian celebrity designer Veekee James has continued to show off her husband, Femi Atere, on social media to the interest of fans.

Just recently, the socialite took to her official Instagram page to share a video dedicated to praising her man.

Veekee James praises husband. Photos: @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Veekee explained that she was giving reasons why Femi was a walking green flag. The fashion boss then went on to share that every time she happened to travel without her man, he makes sure to send her beautiful flowers with a personalized note.

Veekee showcased times this happened when she was in South Africa, United Kingdom and Turkey. The fashionista then ended the video by sending her own special message to Femi.

She told him to relax and watch her love him shamelessly while also thanking him for being her peace. In her words:

“You are so intentional about me Femi Deji Atere. Thank you for coming with too much peace. I have you, I have everything. With my whole heart I will sing your praises forever, they don’t make them like you anymore. For your sake, I have even more reasons to serve God eternally for He has shown me that He loves me more than everyone else by blessing me with you Ayomi. As we go through life together, please sit back, relax, let me show you what it means to have a wife that loves you shamelessly.”

See her video below:

Peeps react to Veekee James’ video

Read what some netizens had to say about Veekee James showing love to her husband despite facing backlash for it:

officialomesham:

“Lol , whether u like it or not !! I love this two .”

Ayojahofficial:

“Una don di€ for this lady hand Love it for her .”

kidsdesigncompany:

“Very intentional man.God bless your marriage.”

chubby_lambo:

“We need more healthy things like this on this social media. A finished man and his finished queen .”

sean_merci:

“Veek is a finished woman ..and I love that for her .”

koceediva:

“She’s singing “he he he he he he I’m not gonna take it easy on my haters , not gonna take it easy on my haters “.”

r_e_b_e_l__________:

“As she should…when you get your own man, hide him like palliative. Let ppl celebrate their partners how they choose. It’s their@ish not yours. Mind your business folks! ”

Ozioma_electronics:

“Na only veekee james Dey enjoy love for this tinubu regime.”

Samvail__:

“I see two people in love while others see one who’s more richer! If she’s not loyal and respectful she won’t be posting him or even get married to him. Good luck to them ❤️.”

Arikeeee_:

“Get yourself a Yoruba man today They're the sweetest.”

Iniabasi441:

“Na this kind thing una say make Veekee no postNa God go judge una

So sweet .”

Iniabasi441:

“Who else smiled while watching thisgather here let’s Awww together.”

Veekee James shares how she met Femi

Legit.ng also reported that Veekee James got her fans talking after she shared the reason she wore many exquisite dresses for her wedding.

She also shared how she met her husband, Femi Atere, noting that they dated for almost two years before their wedding.

Her fans noted when she said her wedding to Femi would be her first and last, and they praised her for the affirmation.

Source: Legit.ng