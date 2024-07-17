Nigerian comedian Real Warri Pikin excitedly came on social media to announce the birth of her elder sister's first child

The vibrant content creator, in a viral video, revealed that her sister had been waiting for nine years before the miracle happened

Warri Pikin, who couldn't contain her joy, sang and danced to God, as netizens sent in their goodwill messages

Nigerian comedian Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha, aka Real Warri Pikin, was filled with joy as she announced the birth of her elder sister, Tamara Genesis' first child.

The content creator revealed that her sibling had been searching for the fruit of the womb for nine years in her marriage.

Real Warri Pikin celebrated her elder sister's first pregnancy. Credit: @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

In a touching video on her Instagram page, Warri Pikin thanked God for granting them their heart desires and sang songs of praise in her Indigenous Warri dialect.

"Area!!!!!!!!!!!! Make Una come! My Sister @tamara_genesis don Born."

Watch her video below:

Real Warri Pikin's video spurs reactions online

Since Warri Pikin's declaration, the entertainment industry has been abuzz with congratulations and celebrations.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

empressnjamah:

"Awesome God, nothing is impossible for God ,all you need do is believe."

janemena:

"Congratulations Aunty Tamara. Praying for protection for you and the family, Amennn."

rukano12:

"@tamara_genesis Big Sis, congratulations. I'm so happy to know. God is absolutely awesome! "

simplythriftng:

"I’ve been hearing good news regarding Ttc moms,God is great. Congratulations to you and your family. Hmmm that woman asking God when will people also celebrate with me,your testimony shall come than you expected it. Just have faith."

ichybelle:

"A big congratulations Tamara, this one sweet me to God be all the glory."

spicy_ppw:

"I was moved to tears. big congratulations mama God dat did hers will bring mine too it’s been 6years already."

flakes_ff:

"Glory to God. This is so beautiful. So so happy for you and yours Anita."

