Actor Jim Iyke has opened up on why he thinks only fathers desire the success of an individual

The movie star noted that one's friends or relatives would not desire to see others rise above them

However, a father does not mind seeing his children doing well in life and this caused a heated debate on Instagram

Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, has shared why he believes only a father means well for an individual, and his statement got many talking.

According to the role interpreter, it is only a father who can pray for an individual and wish him or her well more than friends and relatives.

His post sparked mixed reactions from netizens as many disagreed with him. Some people said that it is not every father that wants the progress of their children and they cited different examples.

Focus was placed on Joseph Aloba, the father of the late singer Mohbad, who has been trending for seeking the DNA test of his grandchild for months.

He has also made claims against his late son's wife, Wunmi, which made some netizens upset.

Reactions trail Jim Iyke's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Jim Iyke's video below:

@officialsarahmartins:

"Mohbad papa no follow for this league of fathers."

@gifted_30bg:

"My mother. Leave papa one side."

@darlex.obi:

"Especially mothers. Not all fathers are good."

@meeday_minaj:

"Hmmm, not every parent o.

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"I have heard a father say he doesn’t want his children to be better than him in life and his friends agreed with him! Anyone can desire to see you succeed, no formula!"

@wale_astro:

"Who come be Mohbad papa?"

@ifanik:

"What about the late Mohbad father, did he also want to see his son succeed?

@olivefashionavenue:

"It’s your father, not every body’s father."

@nenfortraph15:

"Mohbad Dad left the group."

