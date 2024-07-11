Singer, Zlatan Ibile, is among those who are in awe of Spanish footballer, Lamine Yamal, whose skills have put him in the spotlight

The talented player is currently featuring for his country at the European Championship and his effort has not gone unrecognised

He has won the hearts of several fans and Zlatan used the 16-year-old as an example for his young son, Shiloh

Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile has acknowledged the talent of a 16-year-old Spanish footballer, Lamine Yamal, who has been amazing at the ongoing European Championship.

Zlatan Ibile speaks about Lamine Yamal's incredible talent display. Image credit: zlatanibile, lamineyamal/Instagran

Source: Instagram

The lad has helped his team in their performance so far and the singer, often called World President, noted that his four-year-old son, Shiloh, will not rest in his house.

Aside from Zlatan, other netizens have praised Lamine and compared him to what an average Nigerian 16-year-old would be doing with his life.

Several photos of the footballer being bathed as a child by Argentina football icon, Lionel Messi, have been circulated online.

According to some people, the teenager's football prowess should be unsurprising because he has been baptized to be a star by Messi.

See Zlatan's post below:

Reactions to Zlatan's post

Several netizens have reacted to the singer's tweet. Legit.ng has compiled some of them below:

@therealdotun:

"My Popsy talk say, see my younger ones making their parents proud. I told him his mate na them Odegbami. I dey under Eko bridge like this."

@lindawoodsy46:

"Rush carry Shiloh go meet Lamine Yamal, so that Yamal go baff ham like Messi so that we go get our own star boy for 9ja."

@FCB_Moses:

"Carry am go watch Copa final make Messi do another Omugwo for am."

@Olawale1134512:

"Make Shiloh enter bucket make Messi baff ham first so he go more ogo."

@gnetsilva:

"Baba mi no forget to treat that smallie matter because I know say one on one sef him go collect normally."

@arinzechinono:

"Abeg they boy too good 100 percent. If our government they try many good yYamal dey this Naija like this Boss."

Zlatan Ibile speaks about his football career

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zlatan Ibile was celebrating his ten years in the entertainment industry since ditching football for music.

The Zanku label boss also recounted the role his former colleagues at Mapoly played in his music career.

Until 2017, after his hit song with Olamide, Zlatan Ibile revealed he was only an aspiring footballer.

Source: Legit.ng