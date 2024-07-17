Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile’s young son, Shiloh, recently had netizens rolling with laughter over his display

The music star shared a video of his son’s reaction after he spotted some ‘area boys’ hailing his father on the street

The video triggered a series of hilarious reactions from netizens as they dropped their comments online

Nigerian rapper Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, aka Zlatan Ibile, has once again shared his son's antics on social media, to the delight of fans.

It is no longer news that the music star enjoys sharing some of his toddler’s funny actions on the internet, especially during their bonding moments.

Fans laugh at Zlatan Ibile's son over his funny reaction in viral video.

Source: Instagram

One such moment occurred when Zlatan took to his Snapchat page to share a clip of himself and Shiloh taking a ride around Lagos. In the viral video, the little boy marvelled at some of the things he saw on the street as they took a ride.

However, the toddler was taken aback when he saw a rough-looking young man approach their car to hail his father. In no time, the ‘area boy’ called more of his colleagues to see Zlatan Ibile, and the rapper’s son screamed in fear to his father. According to him, “there’s too many bad boys.”

As the rapper’s car sped off, the area boys chased after them, and Shiloh continued to scream in fear. See the funny video below:

Fans react to video of Zlatan’s son

Read what some social media users had to say about Zlatan Ibile’s son’s funny reaction to spotting area boys on the streets of Lagos.

Deco_rbyj:

“Zlantan accent change,kids are wonderful.”

Teshoma___:

“Moral of the story : May our children be greater than us !”

wholesalershubnaija_backup:

“Which accent be this ?!.”

_mickey_ryan:

“My dear dem no be bad boys.... Nah just Sai we no get plenty money like ur daddy.... We dey grind make we carry our own kids like dis.”

fero_autos:

“The way he talks, you go don know sey no be Ikorodu water the boy dey drink.”

Pinnaclehorizon:

“Rich Kid don panic .”

Barbie_honi:

“This boy too smart abeg.”

M.m.a_j:

“Chai God please bless everybody in Jesus Name Amen .”

Legzy_mayana:

“Is ur Dad not also a bad boy?”

karxnaira:

“Your papa was once like them.”

tos_nigeriaa:

“Poor man don turn to bad boys .”

Yeahmie_24

“Omo I will never be poor in my life .”

