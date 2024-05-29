Zlatan Ibile is celebrating his ten years in the entertainment industry since ditching football for music

The Zanku label boss also recounted the role his former colleagues at Mapoly played in his music career

Until 2017, after his hit song with Olamide, Zlatan Ibile revealed he was only an aspiring footballer

Nigerian indigenous singer Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, famously known as Zlatan Ibile, celebrated ten years since his breakthrough in his music career on Wednesday, May 29.

Reflecting on his rise to fame, Zlatan, who recently launched a store, expressed gratitude to God and his former colleagues at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (Mapoly) in the Abeokuta area of Ogun state for supporting his career.

Zlatan Ibile reveals he wanted to be a footballer. Credit: @zlatanibile

Source: Instagram

The Zanku label boss revealed ten years ago that he was an aspiring footballer who thought he would succeed on the pitch.

However, his time at Mapoly changed his path after participating in a music contest, which he won.

He went on to drop a hit song with YBNL label boss Olamide, which marked the beginning of his rise to fame.

“10 years ago. There was no Zlatan Ibile, just an aspiring footballer,” an emotional Zlatan reminisced as he shared an old picture of him posing with a car he won at a talent show.

See his Zlatan Ibile's post below:

Netizens react to Zlatan Ibile's post

Read some of the comments below:

kellylivinglarge:

"Living prove, there’s a GOD, if u need a reason. Symbol of success.. i know the story.. proud of u my bro."

xtra_pro_official:

"The kin love weh mapoly get for you no be here dem follow you go funaab go collect this car dem reminisce no get choice that year ! Loke Loke."

iamcandybleakz:

"The gist trend reach oou that year, wen you come map come do show ner so I Dey look Dey find the car."

