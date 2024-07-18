It was an interesting moment for Jayden, the son of talent manager Ubi Franklin and actress Lilian Esoro

He marked his eighth birthday with a beautifully decorated cake that had a football pitch and ball designed on it

Lilian wore a green boubou gown, while her ex-husband wore a simple black shirt and trousers as they sang for their son

Talent manager and music executive Ubi Franklin joined his ex-wife, actress Lilian Esoro, on July 17 to celebrate their son, Jayden, on his 8th birthday.

Ubi Franklin and Lilian Esoro celebrate their son's birthday. Image credit: @lilianesoro, @thetattleroom

Source: Instagram

The young celebrant wore a blue and white shirt over blue jean trousers as his parents sang a happy birthday song.

Jayden got a lovely football pitch-themed cake. His name and new age also sat pretty well on the cake.

Ubi held the boy's hands and clapped them together as they sang for him. The celebrant's mum wore a simple cornrow hairstyle and a boubou dress for the occasion and smiled all through.

Though they are no longer together as a couple, Ubi and Lilian proved they could raise their child together without any social media drama.

Recall the couple got married in November 2015 in a colourful wedding ceremony but parted ways a year later. In 2021, an Abuja high court officially dissolved the marriage.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Jayden's birthday

Some Instagram users have reacted to Jayden's birthday. See some of the comments below:

@abelpter:

"I remember that year when Ubi wanted to run mad after Lilian Esoro broke up with him and ended their marriage. He was behaving just like how Israel did when his wife left him. Why do the wives of all Davido friends end up leaving them?"

@victorogoke:

"How will the court accept their divorce request when they always seem happy when they are together."

@nekky_uc:

"A healthy co-parenting breeds a healthy thinking child. This is the best decision for this child. Happy Birthday, son."

@i_am_stellacee:

"Lilian is my Gee anytime any day. I so much like her sense of maturity, particularly in her relationship with Ubi. I lowkey wish they would reunite again honestly. Happy birthday once again, Jayden."

@ms_lope:

"Best at co-parenting. Zero drama (on SM). Mutually respectful."

@nkeng.solange.5:

"Good and cool parenting. Nor be dragging left and right."

@favvy_anthny:

"Believe celebrities at your own risk."

@thriftbybellz:

"These two are good together."

Ubi and Lilian mark their son's 5th birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ubi took to his Instagram page to share some photos from his son, Jayden's 5th birthday.

In some of the photos, Franklin and his ex-wife Lilian posed with their son.

The photos sparked reactions amongst social media users, with some calling for a reconciliation between the ex-couple.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng