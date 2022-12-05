Actress Lilian Esoro has got Nigerians anticipating her story on overcoming her heartbreak, pain, and fear

The movie star who was once married to talent manager Ubi Franklin has never been one to open up about personal issues

Fans and colleagues of the mum of one have been drumming up support for her ahead of her big reveal

Nollywood actress Lilian Esoro is ready to spill the tea on her heartbreak, pain and fears over the years.

Fans who are anticipating the big reveal are hoping that she would open up about her failed marriage with popular talent manager Ubi Franklin.

Lilian and Ubi have a son together and for all the time the talent manager has been in the news because of baby mamas, the actress remained scandal free.

"It’s been a journey….. I am willing to share. How I dealt with my PAIN, HEARTBREAK AND FEARS. Join @bolajiid and I by 7pm on Insta live."

Reactions to Lilian's post

ifyokoye1:

"my darling❤️"

therealqueenzaza:

" Thank God for healing❤️❤️❤️❤️"

exquisitesouvenirs:

"❤️❤️❤️ But me I know you are not sharing anything sha "

shandy_suzzie:

"This is huge. Thank you for sharing your world with us. Love and light. Love you Lillian."

achalugo_nwanyioma01:

"I love you lily not because you want to share your story. But because you never and has never had a scandal, failed marriage or not. I love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

silkiliciously:

"Me I have on my notification,let me learn how you managed this heartbreak looking and sitting pretty like nothing happened....I love you my namesake you are a strong woman abeg."

