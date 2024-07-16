Singer Wizkid's son, Zion, has shared how he felt about his father as he celebrated a new age on July 16

The young boy posted a picture of the Afrobeats singer wrapping his arms around him and he stated that words cannot adequately express how he felt about him

Zion said he was grateful that Wizkid was his father, he wished him a happy birthday, and his fans also celebrated with him

Afrobeats singer, Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, is markng his 34th birthday today, July 16, 2024, and his son, Zion, decided to celebrate him on social media.

Wizkid's son Zion sent him his birthday wishes. Image credit: @wizkidayo, @zionayo

Source: Instagram

The six-year-old boy expressed gratitude and noted that words cannot properly explain how he feels about it.

He posted a picture of Wizkid wrapping his hands around him as he shared how much he loves his father.

His fans were also excited that the Grammy award-winning singer turned a new age and they took to the comments to celebrate him.

Aside from being a talented music star, Wizkid has proven that he shares a strong bond with his children and it was evident with Zion.

See Zion's post below:

Fans celebrate Wizkid

Several fans of the Afrobeats singer have taken out time to celebrate him. See some of the comments below:

"Happy birthday my idol. Words can't express how much i got for you popsy. May you live long to eat the fruit of your labor Baba Bolu. I wish you many more birthdays ahead."

"Happy birthday to the most amazing, influential, awarded, and greatest artiste of all time."

"Tell your papa make him drop the album."

"Happy birthday to the greatest after Bob Marley."

"Tell your daddy to share cake."

"He love you more my small wiz."

"Happy birthday to a talented and inspiring celebrity we love you."

Zion shows off disc jockey skills

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zion was showing that he had an interest in joining the entertainment industry like his father.

Though he is still young, he displayed his disc jockey skills as he played with a mixer and wore a headphone on his head.

Zion was excited as he touched several buttons on the mixer while music played in the background video.

