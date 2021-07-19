Businessman, Ubi Franklin, recently took to his Instagram page to share some photos from his son, Jayden's 5th birthday

In some of the photos, Franklin and his ex-wife who is a Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro, posed with their son

The photos have sparked reactions amongst social media users with some calling for a reconciliation between the ex-couple

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

On Sunday, July 18, marked the birthday of Ubi Franklin and Lilian Esoro's son, Jayden and the ex-couple celebrated the little boy.

The former couple celebrated their son on his 5th birthday. Photo credit: @ubifranklintriplemg

Source: Instagram

Although since divorced, the co-parents threw Jayden a lavish 5th birthday party, and Franklin made sure to share photos from the event.

In some of the photos, the ex-couple posed with their son in cute family snapshots that left social media users in awe.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sharing some of the photos, Franklin captioned:

"Forward Ever❤️"

See photos below:

Prayers for reconciliation

The photos which generated several reactions on social media had fans wishing they got back together.

Below are some comments:

tinaakwa84gmail.com8

"Daddy's carbon....pls just reconcile so beautiful together❤️❤️"

ogochukwuevelyn:

"I pray for RECONCILIATION for this beautiful souls❤️❤️❤️"

camzydiamond:

"Ubi Franklin your wife is beautiful oh"

soxpet101:

"Happy faves... Una no suppose separate❤️❤️"

ugomichael_um:

"Ubi I believe you still love this woman. You two should come back together."

balogunomotola:

"You gals should please reconcile."

nwa4igbo:

"Abeg @lilianesoroo try open for @ubifranklintriplemg mek una giv JayBoy younger one to play with eh."

kech__up:

"Jayden got the best parents . He will look at this picture in 15years and pray for you both from his heart ❤️"

amazing_little_star_kids:

"This is our real wife."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Sweet message to Jayden

Ubi had earlier taken to his page on Instagram to celebrate his son, Jayden, who just clocked 5.

He penned a lengthy note on his page and it appears the words were inspired by teachings of the holy book.

The doting dad talked about his old ways before he allowed Jesus Christ into his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng