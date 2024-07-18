Nigerian socialite Kiddwaya caused a stir on social media with his complaint about the BBL pandemic

On his X page, the billionaire’s son asked for the whereabouts of natural women as he expressed his frustration

Kiddwaya’s tweet triggered a series of hilarious reactions from netizens, with some explaining why BBL was not rampant

BBNaija star and billionaire’s son, Teerseer Waya, aka Kiddwaya, recently made headlines after his complaints about ladies with unnaturally big backsides went viral.

It is no news that BBLs have moved from what people used to see on TV to becoming rampant in Nigeria, with a growing number of ladies going under the knife to get what they consider the perfect figure.

Fans react as Kiddwaya asks for natural women. Photos: @kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

However, Kiddwaya appears to be fed up with meeting ladies who have similar unnatural shapes and he took to social media to express his frustration.

On his official X page, the ex-BBNaija star noted that the BBL pandemic has gotten too much, and he needs natural women. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“This fake nyash pandemic is too much abeg. Natural girls where are you?? ”

See his tweet below:

Peeps react as Kiddwaya complains

Kiddwaya’s complaints about the BBL pandemic raised funny comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

Akinremi said people like Kiddwaya used to love them:

Sekinat said natural girls don’t get help:

Elo said BBL was what guys liked:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

estee_mee:

“We’re here, but our stomach is not flat .”

atitivivian:

“We Dey here oh,, but we nor many again. Just me and one other girl.”

_josephmomodu:

“Una never see anything their market must sell some men still patronize irrespective.”

Veelliionaire:

“Finally the time of small ynash has come somebody shout hallelujah!!!”

queenellachris_:

“Una no Dey rate natural gals like us na , I think say na Wetin una Dey like ? So why una Dey complain now ?”

Mz_eshez:

“We are saving to do yansh too.”

Benicus_baddie:

“The end of BBL is coming soon.”

stephannyji:

“Yes finally !!! My yansh will finally be recognized .”

misschidel12h:

“Present sir but our tummy is the problem .”

this_user001:

“Yansh don burst for this one hotel room .”

OAP condemns Faith Morey's body

In other related news, Legit.ng reported on Nigerian media personality, Kenny Obinna aka Auralee, who spoke about reality star Faith Morey's body.

During a show on Galaxy TV, Obinna reacted to Morey’s recent disclosure, where she spoke about undergoing cosmetic surgery to get bigger bosoms.

While reacting to this, the TV presenter made it clear that he was not in support of women who do surgery and will always be on 'team natural'.

Source: Legit.ng