BBNaija All Stars housemate, Kiddwaya, has now emerged as the new Head of House on the reality show

The housemate compete in their HOH tasks and successfully emerged as the winner, he also picked four co-stars to enjoy the perks with him

Kidd’s HOH win and choice of BFFs raised a series of interesting reactions on social media

BBNaija All Stars housemate, Kiddwaya, is now the latest head of house on the show to the joy of fans.

Just like in previous seasons, the housemates gathered in the Arena on a Monday evening to play their HOH game and determine who would be in charge of things for the new week.

The housemates played two rounds of games and for the first round they were divided into teams of five. For the second round, those who qualified played individually and Kidd and Neo were left tussling for the top spot.

Fans react as Kiddwaya wins HOH. Photos: @kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

Kiddwaya eventually emerged victorious and was announced as the new Head of House for the week, taking over from Adekunle who won it the previous week.

See the video below:

Kiddwaya chooses his BFFs

In the new BBNaija All Stars season, the Head of House gets to pick four other housemates to enjoy the perks of his win including staying at the HOH lounge and using the private gym among other things.

Kidd decided to choose Tolani Baj, Uriel, Pere and Neo. See the video below:

Nigerians react as Kiddwaya wins HOH, picks 4 BFFs

Read what netizens had to say about Kiddwaya winning the Head of House game and his choice of four BFFs.

hotgirlliz_:

“Even Alex that ran to hug him didn’t get picked .”

_adedoolaapo:

“He didn't pick Cee C ke? Person way he promise 120M .”

i_am_adebayo:

“I'm actually surprised that he didn't include Cross..”

Antonia_official32:

“Was rooting for him to win.”

_oyiza:

“He deserves it, I was happy like madddd❤️”

mutfeb4real:

“Congrats Kiddo toh flipping Waya.”

kemz_cuttings:

“Doyin won’t be able to sleep well tonight . Top notch Betrayal ”

raychaella:

“Picking his fellow lockdown mates niceeeee.”

elizabethmichaelcollections:

“I love him for not picking Alex.”

joshua_peter147:

“He didn't pick troublesome CeeC ”

