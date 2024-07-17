Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has caused an online stir with a cryptic breakup post on social media

The music star shared a tweet about collecting payback for all the things he has done before he can agree to a breakup

The music star’s post came amid rumours of trouble in his relationship with his wife, and it drew reactions from netizens

Nigerian singer Daniel Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel, is making headlines after he shared a cryptic relationship post, hinting at a breakup.

Recall that the Buga crooner drew the attention of many netizens with a series of loved-up posts with his wife after he finally unveiled her online.

In a new development, Kizz Daniel raised concerns about the state of their union after he shared a tweet about how he needs to be refunded for all the things he has done before any breakup can take place.

He wrote:

“If you won break up with me, no problem, just pay me my pension for all the things I don do. My airtime, my gifts, the f**k, etc, then you can leave.”

See a screenshot of the tweet below:

Netizens react to Kizz Daniel’s breakup post

Legit.ng gathered some comments from Nigerians on social media. Some of them had things to say about Kizz Daniel’s tweet. Read them below:

_janethnelson:

“Where did he hint his marriage crashing?? Something that might be the lyrics to the song he is working on.”

Realchinnynnaji:

“Can’t you leave all those things for a fine girl.”

Oyibo.wife:

“Clearly you people are allergic to cruise in this country.”

fayevore:

“What if he was talking about his girlfriend and not his wife?”

Domingo_loso:

“It could be from a song o, make una dey farabale.”

Emma.baggie1313:

“Still don’t believe this o with all the waking up early making your breakfast.”

haryorhadey:

“How much you wan come pay for the beautiful kids she gave you. No amount of money can quantify that.”

Jestusizzy:

“Kizz love that her wife pass anything.”

discreet_fun_massage_lagos2:

“My girlies come here . You see why you must always have a value of yourself too. It brings respect. Even though men are mostly the provider but there is a way a man would meet you and respect you.”

glamchic.xoxo:

“And you think if this was truly the case, he'll bring it online for you keypad warriors to bash him???”

ms_cassywalls:

“Funny enough, guys like this exist..May you not find me, cruise or not, this is rubbish.”

Never_relent__:

“You too reason ham. Shay you can break up with handsome boy like that wifey wey no fine reach hubby .”

raiserap:

“Me i’ve learnt…..whatever i give or do for u would rather be what i can let go or things that can never affect me including my heart .”

officiallummyjay:

“After giving you two adorable kids. Are you kidding me right.”

leeeymarrrrh:

“Even if this is just a lyrics from his song any man that wants to collect whatever he bought just because the relationship ended is a boy.”

pinky_prada:

“This wan nor fit break up with his wife nor worry.”

uwaoma5:

“That marriage has come to stay, baba will continue to use y’all to catch cruise.”

