BBNaija star Kiddwaya has now broken his silence about the growing rate of ladies with big backsides

Taking to his official X page, the public figure complained about ladies who have overly big behinds

Kiddwaya’s post about it being too much raised a series of mixed reactions from social media users

BBNaija star Terseer Waya aka Kiddwaya has sparked a debate on social media over his take on ladies with big backsides.

It is no longer strange to see Nigerian women with surgically altered backsides to get a bigger size and Kiddwaya seems not to be a fan of it.

Taking to his official X page, the reality show star complained about women who have very big backsides. According to him, it is getting too much and he’s not a fan.

He wrote:

“I don’t like girls with overly big nyiash. It’s getting out of hand abeg.”

Netizens react to Kiddwaya’s post

Kiddwaya’s tweet about not liking women with overly big backsides sparked a debate on social media with some netizens either agreeing or disagreeing with him.

Read some of their comments below:

Iamjosephinegold:

“This one sweet me oo I get hope.”

Qute_starr:

“Raise am raise am raise am this one go sweet us way no get nyash.”

Comradejerrbernard:

“Truth is, it’s only attractive when it’s clothed. I mean, the oversized ones.”

hadassah_designsng:

“Finally YANSH market value don Dey fall like Naira ,,,,,, ,,,, GOD LIVETH.”

_bankyrichy_:

“Finally someone has to say it !!!! Every one now has yansh in Lagos some their denominator is bigger than the numerator .”

Mhiz_tomi02:

“Okay thank you for raising small yansh people hope .”

Iam_bmodel:

“Like!!, if everybody now has it, what’s now the essence?. E go make the nyash lose value.”

Am2lexx:

“If na poor man talk am now them go say because him no get money to afford that kind girls.”

ur_gurl_gray:

“He didn't say he does not like big nyash ..he does not like the overly big ones..there's a difference.”

ble_ssing_sunday:

“They legit look like SpongeBob but what do l know.”

