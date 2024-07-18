A video of Davido driving out in his GN8 MVP ride in Osun state is trending on social media

Another video showed the singer's aide, Isreal DMW, hailing him as he stepped into the car, which also trended

The expensive ride which was gifted to Davido and Chioma during their wedding has once again left people talking

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, aka Davido, stormed Osun state with his new GN8 MVP car for an event.

The DMW label boss was spotted greeting his father, Deji Adeleke, his uncle, Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke, and some family members at an event in the state.

Davido seen driving his new car in Osun. Credit: @isrealdmw @davido

A recent video showing how the singer arrived at the event in his expensive ride alongside heavy security details has spurred reactions.

Some indigenes were spotted chanting his name in excitement.

Watch the video of Davido in his new car in Osun below:

In another video, the music star's loyal aide, Isreal DMW, also in Osun, was seen hailing the singer as he stepped into the car.

Watch the video of Isreal hailing Davido below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the GN8 MVP car was presented to Davido and his wife Chioma Adeleke, aka Chef Chi, during their traditional wedding.

What people are saying about Davido's car

Legit.ng captured some of the comments; read them below:

pascaliito:

"I know this motor is costly don’t get me wrong but e no fine, e no fine make we no lie."

Tonyjay

"David go still enter politics last last so Obvious lol."

olamideoficiall

"Shouldn't he be with his wife instead of driving around the street?"

espeezeal

"Sure boy, no be chioma car be this?"

adeolaar:

"Nothing i enjoy pass for this video than David bald head he dey give me hope make I no even if I bald one love obo."

MoscoOBA:

"How this car take pass Ikire to Gbongan."

DolapoDani:

"Make him come mainland first I won check the bumper."

Davido and his nephews in Osun

Legit.ng also recently reported that Davido was spotted with his nephews in Osun state.

The DMW boss, alongside his nephews, had visited Adeleke University, owned by his father, Deji Adeleke.

A clip of the singer's family members calling an unusual name, however, triggered reactions.

