A video of Davido on the stage with Fuji veteran Malaika at an event in Osun state is trending online

In the video, the DMW label boss could be seen putting bundles of cash into a money box as against the popular custom of spraying singers on stage

While many claimed Davido was scared of the EFCC, others saw it as another opportunity to throw shades at the singer

David Adeleke, aka Davido, is trending online over a video of him at an event in Osun state.

Recall that the Afrobeats star made headlines after he was spotted driving an expensive car with heavy security on the streets of Osun.

Another video has emerged showing how Davido avoided spraying cash. Instead, he put bundles of cash in a money box while on stage with Fuji singer Malaika amid the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) clampdown on naira abusers.

Malaika was heard hailing Davido with the names of his children, including his first daughter, Imade Adeleke.

Recall that Bobrisky was sentenced to six months in prison for abusing the naira at an event. Since then, celebrities and others have been careful about how they spray money at events.

Watch the video of Davido with Malaika on stage below:

Davido's video with Malaika stirs reactions

Legit.ng gathered some of the comments that trailed the video; read them below:

"Anything to show off yet you couldn't pay your first child school fees for 2 years."

"David’s humility is so worthy of emulating… God bless his humble heart! What a man."

"Davido and his way of associating."

"Bob was a good scapegoat."

"Happy another Fuji mastro is getting sprayed no be every time kwam 1."

"Davido is entering politics gradually."

"Davido now acting like a married man."

Davido and his nephews at Adeleke University

Legit.ng also reported a video of Davido and his nephews at Adeleke University in Osun state.

The DMW boss was seen inspecting the school's newly built stadium.

However, a clip of the singer's family members calling an unusual name stirred reactions from online users.

