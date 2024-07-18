More videos of Davido in his home town of Ede in Osun state have continued to emerge online

A recent video that has caught the attention of netizens was the moment he visited his dad's Adeleke's university

The singer was spotted with his nephews, who were heard shouting 002, a comment that has spurred reactions

Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, is in Osun with some of his extended family members.

Legit.ng recently reported a clip of the singer respectfully greeting family elders at an event in Osun.

Davido inspects Adeleke University's new stadium.

Source: Instagram

After the event, another video showed the DMW label boss at Adeleke University, owned by his billionaire father, Deji Adeleke, in Ede.

In the clip, the singer, who was spotted with his nephew and security details, was seen checking out the new Adeleke University sports stadium.

In the background of the video, some kids believed to be Davido's nephew could be heard shouting '002.'

While it was unclear if it was Davido they were referring to, the comment has spurred another round of rivalry between Wizkid's FC and Davido's 30BG.

Watch the video of Davido and his nephews at Adeleke University below:

Netizens react to video of Davido and his nephews

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

stephchik:

"They know say na big wiz be 001."

adorable__fit2ndpage:

"Na Chioma be 001 Davido 002 agree."

style360_fabrics:

"He still remain our 001..."

darius_00o1:

"Even Davido papa knw say him son nor even reach top 5 musicians… #001 machala … 002 Burna boy … 003 Rema … Davido na 004."

charlypinx:

"Jesus I hear 002 that girl nah werey FC worldwide."

emmybigwiz

"Na watin their papa tell them say na wiz be number one, because nobody else one tell them, him brothers just dey act for him front."

OGB Recent reacts to calling Wizkid 002

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the skit maker broke his silence after he was accused of referring to Wizkid as 002.

In a viral video, OGB stated he was not behind the X account that made the tweet about the music star.

He also offered his apologies to Davido, Wizkida, Burna Boy, and others who may have been dragged by the account into believing he was the one.

