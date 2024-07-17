Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi, is back in the news over her tussle with her father-in-law, Joseph Aloba

The young widow caused a stir on social media after she took to her page to reveal her son, Liam’s greatest enemy

Wunmi’s post triggered a series of heated reactions on social media, with some netizens bashing her

Wunmi, the wife of the late Nigerian singer Oladimeji Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, recently drew fresh attention from netizens following her social media post.

Recall that since the death of her husband in September 2023, there had been a series of claims and counterclaims from her father-in-law, Joseph Aloba, concerning the paternity of her son, Liam.

There had been an ongoing issue about carrying out a DNA test to determine the paternity of the toddler, but no progress was made on the matter.

In a new development, Wunmi took to her official Instagram page to alert Nigerians about her son, Liam’s greatest enemy.

According to the young widow, her son’s grandfather, Joseph Aloba, was his greatest enemy. In a now-deleted post, she wrote:

“Liam’s greatest enemy is his grandfather… life is funny.”

See a screenshot of Wunmi’s post below:

Wunmi blasts those asking for DNA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wunmi aired her grievances after her tape was leaked.

In the recording, she said Mohbad was the person who took her chastity.

Slamming those asking for DNA, she said no one has the right to ask her for such.

