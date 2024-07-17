Daniel Regha has reacted to the arrest of Bitcoin trader Blord by the police over allegations of cryptocurrency fraud

The popular X critic queried why Davido, among other celebrities, were not arrested for using their platform and influence to defraud Nigerians

Regha's tweet has gained attention on X as several netizens supported him while others berated him for involving Davido

Popular X critic Daniel Regha has stirred up a heated conversation on social media with his tweet about the arrest of famous Bitcoin trader Linus Williams, aka Blord.

Regha stated that music star David Adeleke, aka Davido, was not arrested despite creating a meme coin, which some netizens tagged as a scam.

Daniel Regha queries why Davido, other celebs were not arrested. Credit: @danielregha 2davido @blord

He also recalled Davido and other celebrities' involvement in Racksterli, a platform accused of defrauding Nigerians.

Daniel stressed that if the police were serious about fighting scams, they would arrest "any Nigerian who used their platform or influence to defraud Nigerians."

He wrote:

"Blord is arrested over "cryptocurrency fraud" but Davido walks free despite his crypto token being called a scam; Let's not forget how same Davido with the likes of Rema, Nancy Isime, & Williams Uchemba promoted RackSterli that was said to defraud many people. Influencers like Danny has also been called out for indulging in crypto scam yet no arrest. If the FCID is serious, any Nigerian who used their platform or influence to defraud Nigerians should be arrested."

Legit.ng reported that Blord was detained on charges of cryptocurrency fraud, terrorism funding, and facilitating internet fraud, among others, against his firms.

Netizens react to Daniel Reghan's tweet

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

Proficience_

"Daniel you too get sense. Hypocrisy everywhere."

FrankWriter1

"30BG on their way to defend Davido."

scad_official:

"All animals are equal, but some are more equal than others. Don’t forget that."

badlieutanant

"I disagree with you, bcoz the cases of Davido and Blord are completely different and do not correlate in any way. Davido created a Solana meme coin and promoted it on social media, but he did not ask or force anyone to buy it. In contrast, the case of Blord is the complete."

i_jandor

"I agree with you wholeheartedly. However, perhaps the cases you highlighted were not reported to the appropriate authorities to warrant them taking an action like they are doing currently."

SEC warns Nigerians about Davido's coin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Securities and Exchange Commission reacted to concerns about the recently launched cryptocurrency meme coin $DAVIDO, allegedly linked to Davido.

SEC clarified that meme coins were cryptocurrencies generally inspired by memes and internet jokes.

It explained that the coins are often envisaged as fun, light-hearted cryptocurrencies promoted through a social media community and sometimes through celebrity endorsements.

