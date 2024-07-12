Seun Kuti, the last child of Fela Kuti, has given social media followers a feast after his last revelation

The Afrobeat singer recently told the world about his wife's allowance while he was a guest on Pulse Fun facts

According to him, his wife is quite expensive to maintain, as her allowance goes up to seven figures monthly

Nigerian afrobeat singer Seun Kuti shared some aspects of his marriage with his social media fans when he attended an interview with his wife, Yeide.

The duo are notable for being very open about their marriage and often share their experiences whenever the opportunity presents itself.

Seun Kuti reveals that his wife's allowance is very high. Credit: @chefyeidekuti

They were guests on Pulse Fun Facts and were asked to answer a couple of questions on their partner's cards.

One of Yeide's questions to Seun was about the most challenging part of being married to his wife.

Seun said:

"Her allowance is very high—seven figures every month. I'm not joking; her allowance is very high and she has a high taste. That's challenging because I have to work for the money and it's not easy. It's very, very high. I don't know how we negotiated it; I must have been under duress during negotiations."

The chef burst into laughter after his response, a suggestion that everything her husband had said was true.

Watch the interview here:

Peeps react to Seun's revelation

See some reactions below:

@olanma100:

"This man shocked me with his marriage. I love how he loves his wife and kid and you can never hear of any sexual scandal of him. Kudos to his discipline."

@big_ehis_:

"With all the allowances no good watch."

@iam_gracekid:

"This one no dey think before him talk, na ur wife u dey talk about, women una dey try oo."

@ifanik:

"When Two egbo smokers meet and become."

@titilayoh_:

"Not gonna lie, this is so cute even though I don’t like him. May they remain happy together."

@house.of.habiba:

"I love the fact that she's free to be herself with him that's enough to be grateful for."

@soniachimamaka:

"Sweet Girl! Seun is too intelligent and smart. I love them."

Seun Kuti’s wife shares their love story

Meanwhile, Yeide Kuti, wife of Nigerian Afrobeat legend Seun Kuti, took netizens on a beautiful journey of their love life.

During a recent interview, the chef revealed that her family kicked against her relationship with the singer Seun.

Seun, who was also a guest on the show, revealed the reasons he married his lover after over 20 years of dating.

