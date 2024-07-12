Actress Joke Silva was in the mood of gratitude as she stated that she got over 4,000 messages on her husband, Olu Jacobs, birthday

The Nollywood veteran celebrated his 82nd birthday on July 11 and it was a moment for his fans and colleagues to celebrate him

His wife said her friends and friends know how to love and they made it evident on his birthday and she prayed for his well-wishers

Nollywood actress Joke Silva has thanked everyone who took time to celebrate her husband when he marked his 82nd birthday on July 11.

Joke Silva thanks everyone who celebrated Olu Jacobs' birthday. Image credit: @ajokesilva

Source: Instagram

She noted that we are in a broken world but people still showed humanity and compassion, and extended it to her family.

According to her, she got over 4,000 messages and is still counting on behalf of her husband. She said she cannot thank people enough for their gifts of love

The role interpreter also prayed that God would increase everyone who, celebrated her husband. Her colleagues and fans continued to praise the works of the movie icon.

Some weeks ago, rumour filtered social media that Jacobs had passed but his wife dispelled the news. Several of his fans have continued to share his achievements when he was in his hay days and they hailed his wife for standing by him in his old age.

See Joke Silva's post below:

Reactions to Joke's post

The actress' fans and colleagues have commented on her post. Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions below:

@lamiphillipsworld:

"We love you! We love him! You’re the standard. @ajokesilva.'

@bolanleaustenpeters:

"Amazing and exemplary couple."

@nikkimash2020:

"You are most welcome mummy. We love you with Papa. Thank you for caring for him for us. God bless you abundantly. Shalom."

@idahosalaurie:

"We love you and Daddy. Both of you mean the world to our family. Thank you for sharing your journey of love and care."

@maryamuwais:

"Happy birthday to a quintessential gentleman and a legend of our times."

@nneomaukpabi:

"Thank you so much mummy for your care over Daddy's life, God will continue to protect the Jacobs family in Jesus' name, amen."

@ronniedikko:

"Amen, Aunty. It is well. It shall always be of good report in Jesus' name."

Joke Silva marks husband's 82nd birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Joke Silva had shared a video to mark the 82nd birthday of her husband, Olu Jacob, on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

Silva shared the clip, which is a collage of their old photos, and prayed for him to live long in good health.

The actress was joined by many of her colleagues to celebrate the veteran and wish him well on his special day.

