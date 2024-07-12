Nigerian singer Seun Kuti recently gave fans an insight into his personal life during an interview

While chatting with media personality Timi Agbaje, the music star disclosed that he had two children

Also, in the viral video, Fela’s youngest son opened up on the strained relationship he has with his first daughter

Nigerian singer and activist Seun Kuti recently piqued the interest of netizens after sharing some details about his personal life.

The music star was a guest on media personality Timi Agbaje’s show when he was asked to share his greatest achievement in life.

Seun Kuti speaks about having two children. Photos: @bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

In response, Seun Kuti disclosed that the greatest thing he had ever done in life was to become a father. He, however, shed more light on this statement by revealing that he has two children and that he is not close with his first child.

In his words:

“The greatest thing I’ve achieved in my life is becoming a father, to have my daughter and to be with her and to raise her. I have two kids, I’m not really close to my other daughter but to have the joy of that is the greatest achievement of my life for sure.”

After being questioned further by Timi Agbaje on whether he was a baby father before getting married for him not to be close with his first child, Seun Kuti explained that his situation was a complicated one.

He said:

“It is a complicated circumstance, but I mean, no family is perfect, but I’m not close to the mother of my other daughter. I wasn't married when I had my other kid.”

See the video below:

Netizens react to Seun Kuti’s chat with Timi Agbaje

Legit.ng gathered some comments from Nigerians about Seun Kuti’s disclosure on Timi Agbaje’s show. Read them below:

@lu_ayeni:

“Seun's sense of humor can sell a comedy show.”

@amakaokocha319:

“I love seun. He is not even taking all the questions personally.”

@0805525:

“Indeed Seun dey smoke but trust me he understood what he's saying. He spoke like Pan-Africanist Indeed.”

@luckyayobami1428:

“I'm shocked at the way many are surprised of seun intelligence.”

@stayingpositivepays7334:

“Seun Omo Ologo! Underrated but well educated and a real example of a celebrity.. Knowledge is truly LONELY.”

