A video of Afrobeat superstar Seun Kuti and content creator Isbae U in a video has got people talking

In the clip, Isbae U talked about Seun Kuti's new song and noted that the knife to his neck is not the reason he was sharing his thoughts about new music

Netizens have reacted to the clip in jubilation as it seems Isbae U has finally met someone who was able to get under his skin

A video of International Afrobeat superstar Seun Kuti and famous content creator Isbae U has sparked massive reactions across social media.

In the viral clip, Isbae U was seen held down with a knife to his neck by Seun Kuti and was made to talk about the singer's new song, "Dey Ur Dey I Dey My Dey."

A video of Seun Kuti using a knife to massage Isbae U's neck goes viral. Photo credit: @bigbirdkuti/@isbaeu

Source: Instagram

Seun Kuti threatened to take Isbae U's Adams Apple if he didn't talk about his song and tell his followers to go and stream the new track.

The Curiosity Made Me Ask crooner, who seems to be under duress in the clip, finally met his match after his numerous interviews with celebrities went viral.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Isbae U is famous for his controversial show Curiosity Made Me Ask, in which he asks celebrities difficult questions about their personalities and the controversies that have been involved in the past.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Seun Kuti and Isbae U's video

Reactions have trailed the viral clip as netizens jubilate after Isbae U was thoroughly dealt with by Seun Kuti.

Here are some of the comments that trailed the video:

@verydarkblackman:

"E don reach like this?"

@isbae_u:

"DEY YOUR DEY OOO."

@yunusa._:

"CAN I JUMP ON THE SONG. THERE IS MUSIC ON ME."

@tellzy_:

"Stream our song o."

@jolly_creations:

"Curiosity don finally kill the cat."

@bidemipopson:

"It’s only one adam apple I have!!"

@african_histroy_101:

"Finally someone humbled this werey."

@dthetraditionalman:

"At least egbon humble BaeU."

@okojiekelvin:

"But the music too sweet abeg,if you never hear am you Dey miss big time."

@pvincewill:

"And the plenty trumpet them blow inside it."

@hassan__kejisola:

"Hope say no be curiosity wan wound you like this!!"

@freddieleonard:

"I'll take it."

Yinka Ayefele’s son queries him for being handicapped

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Yinka Ayefele stirred emotions online as a clip of his son speaking to him about being a cripple went viral.

In the trending clip, the singer looked shocked when one of his triplets asked him why he could not stand up or walk.

Yinka replied by telling his son he was in an accident, and that was how he lost his legs and his ability to stand and walk.

Source: Legit.ng