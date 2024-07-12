Nigerian reality TV star Tacha recently shared a clip of herself at an unusual hospital, and it has got people talking online

Many netizens have alleged the controversial social media personality is at the hospital for a BBL surgery

In the trending clip making the rounds online, Tacha was spotted wearing a hospital scrub and seemed to have nothing worn underneath the medical garment

Nigerian social media personality and former Big Brother Naija star Natacha Akide, better known as Symply Tacha, recently trended online after a clip of her at an unusual hospital went viral.

The viral clip was shared by the reality TV star online, and she was spotted wearing a medical garment worn for hospital patients or people set to undergo surgery.

Former Big Brother Naija star Tacha trends online after she was spotted at an unusual hospital. Photo credit: @symplytacha

Source: Instagram

Due to the outlook of the hospital and the way it is designed, many netizens have alleged that the former Big Brother Naija star is set to undergo a medical procedure for her backside.

Leaked glimpses of Tacha's backside trend

One highlight of the viral clip that got people talking was when the reality TV star turned her back to the camera and started wiggling her derriere.

Netizens caught glimpses of Tacha's derriere, and they couldn't help but notice that she was utterly bare without the scrub she was wearing.

Legit.ng recalls when Tacha shared her thoughts about her colleagues who had undergone BBL surgery.

See the viral video below:

Reactions trail Tacha's BBL video

Here are some of the comments that trailed Tacha's viral video after she was spotted a BBL hospital:

@chris._udoh:

"Try to wear something attractive please."

@london_girl___:

"Tacha wants to get a bbl."

@oluwapelumidarling:

"I’m still trying to understand what the voting poll is for."

@dana.bassey:

"Well I'm in the hospital every damnnn day."

@fkboy_life:

"Nah hospital be this? Wow . Poor man pikin like me think say nah hotel."

@etimgram:

"U sef don join them! Congratulations on your bbl."

@destiny_2990:

"Hope say nor be BBL."

@_beautybynora:

"The last time I was in the hospital was when I had my princess."

@iamade_rock:

"What’s the Yes or No for in the voting poll? Na only me Dey confused?"

@smallchopsqueen:

"I know you're fine, it's just a check up off stress... It's good to take care of oneself. Take care queen T."

Tacha takes off Davido's tattoo on her chest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tacha, in an interview, talked about the Davido tattoo on her chest.

Tacha added that even though Davido remains her favourite person, she would soon clean his tattoo off her chest with a laser.

Source: Legit.ng