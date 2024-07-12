Bisola Aiyeola has come a long way in the entertainment industry and has tried her hands at different projects

An old video of the Nigerian movie star participating in Project Fame West Africa talent show had many people talking

She took fifth position at the show and was gracious when she was evicted after an impressive run for weeks

Nollywood actress Bisola Aiyeola showed how far she has come in the industry as she posted a video of her participation in the now-rested Project Fame West Africa show.

In 2008, she took the bold step of becoming a music star at 22, and she went into the show putting in her best. It was a tough competition and she ended up in fifth position.

During her eviction night, she expressed gratitude to the organisers of the show and also thanked the judges and her principal, actress Joke Silva.

She was very jovial and cried at times during the show, which was won by singer Iyanya.

The actress has moved on to other things including presenting and also participating in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show in 2017.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Bisola's video

Several fans and colleagues of the Nollywood actress have shared their thoughts on her video.

@efeirele:

"It’s how you’ve never lost yourself in this journey and I know how much strength that takes! Keep shinning Superstar Bisola!"

@notylanoparty

"And ended up being the first black female Family Fued Host in the new project fame building! Full circle moment."

@paditaagu:

"You have your flowers. But you forgot to take these ones."

@stannze:

"Aww, this is so nostalgic. You have indeed come a long way."

@kelvin_demigod:

"Always been very outspoken and fluent."

@iamtraceygeorge:

"Bisola, you are a true testament that tenacity pays."

@thehealthybillionaire:

"Super proud of you! Don’t you ever stop shinning Queen?"

@lindaosifo:

"Consistency, this is so beautiful Queen B."

@idaraikpantan:

"Never give up on your dreams, Bisola I like your vibes."

