A video has shown ex-lawmaker Dino Melaye patronising black market with his N200m worth Ferrari

In the clip, the politician parked the luxury ride by the roadside and bought petrol from black marketers

The video generated reactions from fans of the politician and other Nigerians as they shared their hot takes about it

Former Kogi state senator, Dino Melaye, has sparked massive reactions after his video was sighted online.

In the clip, the person driving the car owned by the politician, who mocked the former governor of Kogi state, was seen buying black market petrol for his N200million Ferrari.

The orange Ferrari had the senator's name boldly written as its plate number. Though, the person driving it was not seen as black marketers were discussing with him.

Dino Melaye buys black market petrol for Ferrari. Photo credit @dinomelaye

Source: Instagram

Another man was seen fuelling the car owned by the politician, who lost election last year. While a tall guy whom many assumed followed the whip was standing close to it to watch the activities of the men selling the fuel.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video where Dino Melaye's Ferrari was seen

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@PolycarpPamdusu:

"Really interesting."

@AgbakaEye:

"The rich also cry."

@B16J03:

"You can’t be wealthier than your environment.

@AkolisaR:

"When you realize you live in a nation run by clowns."

@kellybkt:

"The pressure is getting worse. Play on."

@iam_ganzy:

"Person way no dey Nigeria."

@Emynem111:

"E go touch everybody! One day all this politicians go learn in a hard way."

@barllymarma:

"Saner clime dem."

@lugo955:

"Dino na king of boys."

