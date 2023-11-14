Mixed reaction has continued to trail Dino Melaye's defeat in the Saturday, November 11, Kogi state governorship election

Speaking on the development, Fani-Kayode criticised Melaye for clinching the third position in the exercise

He urged the PDP chieftain to retire permanently from politics while noting that his loss indicated it is "politically over for him"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

FCT, Abuja - Former aviation minister and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode has laughed off Dino Melaye's loss in the just-concluded election in Kogi state.

Fani-Kayode threw a jibe at Dino Melaye following his loss at the Kogi governorship election. Photo credit: Femi Fani-Kayode, Dino Melaye

Source: Facebook

FFK says Dino is politically irrelevant

FFK in a series of posts shared on his Facebook page on Monday, Novemebr 13, described Dino's defeat in the Saturday, November 11, governorship election as a significant loss to his political career.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Fani-Kayode noted that despite Melaye's boastful rantings, "he received the fl*gging and tr*uncing of his pitiful life in the election".

The APC chieftain recalled how the PDP candidate tackled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his men during the 2023 presidential election and even threatened to violate the First Lady's honour and yet could not meaningful votes in the poll.

He, however, urged the former senator to retire permanently from politics.

FFK stated thus:

"Poor Dino. Out of the 751,000 votes that were cast he could not even muster up to 47,000. That is approximately 5%. Worst still he came in a very distant third in the race and some have even said fourth! How sad!

"This is a man that was once elected as a House of Reps member and a Senator! Well today he is where he is and politically its all over for him. How are the mighty fallen! It appears that the White Lion of Kogi made good his promise and has retired him from politics permanently.

"My heart goes out to him."

Dino Melaye speaks on how APC allegedly rigged Kogi election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dino Melaye said casting his vote or otherwise in the just-concluded election was immaterial.

The PDP governorship candidate explained further that he was rigged out in the exercise.

Melaye reveals how his position was allegedly determined

Meanwhile, Melaye made a serious allegation about the outcome of the Saturday, November 11 election.

Melaye alleged that some unnamed political enemies met before the election and decided that “he must become a distant third”

The former lawmaker stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Monday, November 13.

Dino Melaye calls for cancellation of election in 5 Kogi LGAs

Melaye called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel elections in five local government areas of the state.

The former lawmaker listed Okene, Okehi, Ajaoukuta, Adavi, and Ogori/Mangogo LGAs– all in the Kogi Central senatorial district -- as areas where the election should be cancelled.

Melaye described elections in the mentioned areas as "scams coordinated from the highest level.”

Source: Legit.ng