Nigerian comedian Lawrence Oluwaseyitan Aletile, widely known as Seyi Law, has reacted to a video of him that has been trending

A lady had called out the comedian after a video of him collecting the lady's number in a private bus made the rounds

The comedian has now reacted to the news online, where he explained who the said lady was in a tweet

Nigerian comedian Seyi Law always finds himself in compromising positions, making him bait for social media trolls.

The popular comedian Lawrence Oluwaseyitan Aletile, aka Seyi Law, has reacted after Nigerians circulated a video of him collecting a young lady's number on Instagram.

Seyi Law slams the lady who captured him, collecting a lady's number. Credit: @seyilaw1

A Nigerian X user, Serah Ibrahim, circulated a clip of the comic actor on social media. This set him up for drags, which he needed to react to.

Watch the video here:

On his official Twitter page reaction, he noted that the situation was harmless and explained who the lady in the video was.

Seyi Law also jabbed at the lady and said she

@wished it was her number she had collected.

Seyi wrote:

"Serah Ibrahim, you wish it was your number. That is YETUNDE from the University of LINCOLN, and their event in Nigeria happened on the 25th of May, which I couldn't host because of my show in Abuja. She is such a beautiful lady."

"She is also a friend of my friend, Dr Wisdom, the record label owner that signed Nasboi. Mo ju iyalaya e lo, Serah."

See his tweet here:

Reactions to the post

@uchemaduagwu:

"You go explain TAYA, u need Church prayers."

@vickie_ayara:

"But why should someone make a video of another without consent and post it on SM? What is the motive?"

@iamdjbass:

"He has a brand to protect, unlike the trollers across social media. Most times in this scenario, silence means guilty."

@oluwakemi._o:

"D explanation to your wife will be massive baby."

@morenikejiventures:

"Ashawo married man."

@b_uniqu.e:

"But even at that, why will you make videos of someone and post them online without permission."

@green_tutorsng:

"Mr seyilaw is a typical ekiti man. He no gree."

@MolanoHybrd:

"Egbon na woman you dey compete with now??"

Seyi Law Curses Troll Who Accused Him

Nigerian comedian Seyi Law argued with a Twitter troll who accused him of chilling with a call girl.

According to the troll, he saw the comedian unaware while leaving a nightclub in Abuja with some friends.

This claim has, in turn, sprouted into a Twitter exchange between the troll and the popular comedian.

