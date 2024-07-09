Nigerian footballer Victor Osimhen recently gave fans a sneak peek into his life as a father

The Super Eagles and Napoli star shared a series of adorable photos of himself with his daughter

The heartwarming display came amid his fallout with comedian Mr Jollof, who called him out online

Super Eagles player and Napoli football star Victor Osimhen has put his fatherhood side on display for fans on social media.

Note that the sportsman recently made headlines following his issues with ex-Super Eagles coach Finidi George and comedian Mr Jollof.

Fans react to cute photos of Osimhen with daughter. Photos: @victorosimhen9

Source: Instagram

As the drama continued to brew online, unbothered and posted a series of photos of himself with his daughter.

On his official Instagram page, Osimhen was seen doting on his child as they visited an aquarium and marvelled at the huge fishes on display inside the water tanks. In his usual style, the footballer kept his daughter’s identity hidden by not revealing her face.

See his photos below:

Netizens gush over Osimhen and daughter’s photos

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from fans to Osimhen’s photos with his daughter. Read them below:

Greene.fosterr:

“Not just baby sharkdodo ragazze di papà❤️.”

Iamwillicino:

“The Blessings are Forever...God is the Greatest...VO9 my Guy❤️.”

realpvd1:

“Family First ❤️”

ayo_eximius:

“Victorious Child ❤️.”

Adeyinkajr:

“E clear pass Dstv ❤️❤️ daddies duty ♥️.”

Saintsammyballer:

“Daddy duties❤️❤️❤️.”

Officialsisitosin:

“Father of the year ❤️.”

Tjossignature:

“Learning starts early with the beauty..#fathersgoal❤️❤️❤️.”

antoniopetrazzuolo:

“Wonderful.”

tife_fab:

“Daddy and Daughter Time.”

Asisat_oshoala:

“Highest fashion ….highest Jago ….highest vic ❤️ most expensive ghetto boy .”

tbr_records:

“When Oluwa is involved in your matter , you create a table for people to feast on it . She’s learning from the right father . Heaven smile at you guys alert ❤️.”

Osimhen hangs out with Chiefpriest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the footballer linked up with celebrity nightclub owner Cubana Chiefpriest.

In the viral video, Osimhen was seen partying with Cubana Chiefpriest. The Nigerian striker also flaunted his diamond necklace and Patek Phillippe wristwatch, which were some of the highlights of the video.

The clip sparked a series of interesting comments from fans on social media.

Source: Legit.ng