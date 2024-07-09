Mr Jollof has voiced his disappointment at Super Eagles' star Victor Osimhen in a viral video

The comedian who revealed Osimhen blocked him on social media shared the details about what led to the footballer's action

Mr Jollof, who boasted about being 12 years older than Osimhen, has spurred reactions for calling out the footballer

Popular comedian and skit maker Freedom Atsepoyi, known as Mr Jollof, has couted Super Eagles star and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen in a trending video.

Jollof recalled his experience with the footballer after he insulted former Super Eagles coach Finidi George.

The comedian disclosed that Osimhen blocked him on Instagram after he reprimanded him for disrespecting Finidi.

Referring to the Napoli star as a one-season wonder player, he insisted that Osimhen must apologise to the coach.

Expressing disappointment at Osimhen's action to block him on social media, Jollof stated that he is older than him by 12 years.

In his words:

“I only corrected you for insulting Finidi George, and you blocked me. Go and apologise to the coach you insulted; I’m older than you with 12 years”.

“One season wonder player Victor Osimhen blocked me for Instagram. I no Dey support who Dey act cra*y !!!! Well I no need am to go anywhere for life," Jollof captioned the video.

People react as Mr Jollof drags Osimhen

stsoloverses:

"I'm really disappointed. If only people respect what Victor Osimhen contributes to the Super eagles. After the exit of Odemwingie, Uche, Moses, Nsofor, Agahowa, etc. We've been having issues with goal scoring until Ighalo and Osimhen came in.."

oyasbaba:

"I used to think that people CORRECT the ones they love. If you truly and really loved him, it shouldn't change because he blocked you. Trying to run him down with negative talk doesn't make sense at all. Let your love be consistent regardless."

oj.brice_cybertech:

"The blocking pain am."

amosadoye:

"You hear from his lawyer belle sweet me as e block you you forget say nah Edo blood we nor they look face."

fairpmedia:

"Which be one season wonder again."

