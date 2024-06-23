Weeks after Osimhen's famous social media burst up with former Super Eagles manager Finidi George, the Napoli has been spotted hanging out with Cubana Chief Priest

A video of Victor Osimhen shared on social media by famous celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest them at a party has got people talking

In the viral clip, the Super Eagles striker was spotted rocking a $30k diamond necklace and a $15k Patek Phillippe

A video of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen hanging out with popular celebrity nightclub owner Cubana Chiefpriest has gone viral.

The video of Osimhen partying with Cubana Chiefpriest is coming weeks after the Super Eagles striker lost his temper during an Instagram Live session.

Reactions as video of Victor Osimhen partying at a private beach with Cubana Chiefpriest goes viral. Photo credit: @victorosimhen09/@cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Osimhen broke the internet days ago when he went on Live to slam the former Eagles manager, Finidi George.

The Nigerian Football Federation reacted to the striker's meltdown on social media, noting that if he doesn't apologise to Finidi and the NFF, he won't be allowed back in the Super Eagles squad.

Osimhen flaunts diamond chain and wristwatch

In the viral clip where Osimhen was spotted hanging out with the Cubana Chiefpriest, the striker's diamond necklace and Patek Phillippe wristwatch were some of the highlights of the video.

While Osimhen flaunted his $30k (N44m) diamond necklace and $15k (N22.6m) wristwatch, Cubana CP was spotted also showing off his $40k Hublot.

Check out the viral clip below:

Reactions trail video of Osimhen partying with Chiefpriest

Here some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@poco_lee:

"Money na Tsunami."

@juga__xo:

"Chiefpriest! You sabi this noisy business well."

@babyfaze_1:

"Who else see oversize half way cubana wear."

@rikkystouch_mua:

"Chai wetin I Wan use support for this Chivido wedding now."

@valerie_nancy_lambo95:

"Cubana happy pass my favourite when dey marry."

@_starboss_:

"Shey pocolee dey ever sick? always active."

@austin_lord231:

"I'm still thinking of what to wear to Chivido's wedding as 30BG."

@priscynaya:

"This man go really live long enjoyment wan wound am."

@mustangboss01:

"These people can’t have any symptoms of hypertension because they’re always happy."

@asogwakingsleyejiofor:

"Prime Minister ndi oringo in the building."

Source: Legit.ng