Nigerian singer Davido’s second daughter, Hailey, recently made an appearance on social media, getting netizens to talk

In a video that was posted on her mother Amanda’s Instagram stories, Hailey was spotted rocking a matching outfit with her mum

Netizens reacted to Hailey’s snaps as they commented on how Davido was treating her, compared to his first daughter, Imade

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido’s second daughter, Hailey, recently made headlines after she was spotted in a video on social media.

The music star’s second babymama, Amanda, shared a video of herself with her seven-year-old daughter as they stepped out.

Davido's second daughter Hailey hung out with her mum. Photos: @realhailey_adeleke

Source: Instagram

Both mum and child were seen rocking matching black outfits with braid hairstyles. According to Amanda, they were both twinning.

See the video below:

Netizens react to Hailey Adeleke’s video

Hailey’s video with her mum was shared at a time Davido and his first babymama, Sophia, were fighting over joint custody of their daughter, Imade.

Netizens shared their observations about Hailey’s video. Read some of their comments below:

Official.queensplash:

“Daddy’s girl ❤️.”

Blessing_boy_001:

“Twinnie 001 ❤️❤️❤️we love you.”

Officialriabee:

“Daddy's Replica .”

Jumai732:

“The most beautiful baby of David ❤️.”

rj_comfy:

“World most stress free mom ❤ and Beautiful Hailey ❤❤.”

Kejimi625:

“Well behaved just keep being u ma...n enjoy urself quietly.”

turay4959:

“Now Hailey is Davido 1st daughter. Stamped & sealed. Hailey baby up you .”

subuola_001:

“Na this one be the real MVP, no dragging , nothing, matured asf.”

Jecintaezeamama:

“A well behaved mother n child.”

humuz2010:

“Una fav nor fit do anyhow for America now them go gbab am, not only well behaved moda and child make davido try show himself Weda he nor kollet.”

Sophia Momodu shares her achievement at Imade's school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido’s former partner, Sophia Momodu, ignored the controversies trailing her by sharing her experience at their daughter, Imade’s school.

Recall that Davido and Sophia were recently embroiled in a child custody dispute over their only child together, Imade.

Amid the social media drama that emerged from the court case, Sophia Momodu took to social media to update netizens on her life as Imade’s mother.

