A Nigerian lady has celebrated acquiring a nursing degree from the University of Derby in the United Kingdom

The fresh graduate recalled how she lost her University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) direct entry admission back in 2020

She narrated how she took a bet on herself by taking advantage of the UK migration pathway and it eventually paid off

A young lady, Obot Ifiokobong Patrick, has expressed excitement at becoming a nursing graduate in the UK four years after she lost her admission to study the same course at UNN.

The registered nurse (RN) shared how she overcame the lowest moment of her academic journey against all odds.

From losing admission to a UK graduate

In a TikTok post, Ifiokobong shared some school documents and emails, inspiring netizens with her success story.

She said she was given a direct entry admission to study nursing in November 2019 and resumed school in UNN in 2020.

Ifiokobong's department would later be changed with the explanation that UNN admitted more than their quota. The school could not resolve the issue.

Ifiokobong said she then applied to study at the University of Derby, sat for the necessary exams and was given admission.

In May 2024, she finished from the UK varsity.

People celebrate the University of Derby graduate

