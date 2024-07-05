A Nigerian man who schooled abroad graduated from the university but his celebration has gone viral

He posted a video on TikTok showing how he danced with excitement while his fellow graduates watched

The man brought a big music player to the graduation venue and he danced excitedly to native ogene music

A man who went to school abroad was happy on the day he graduated from the university.

In a TikTok video, the man showed his happiness through the way he celebrated when the main graduation was over.

The man danced proudly to celebrate his graduation. Photo credit: TikTok/Onyenso.

Onyenso attended the graduation ceremony with a big music player and he put on a native song and danced to it.

As Onyenso was dancing in the open arena, many of his fellow graduates were on ground to cheer him.

Many Oyinbo people were fascinated by the man's dance steps and some of them used their phones to capture him.

Reactions as man graduates from university abroad

@omagorgeous said:

"Congratulations on your graduation and also displaying our Igbo Cultural heritage of Nigeria. Igboamaka! Yes o!! God bless you Nwannem."

@newlaccellsanders said:

"IGBO Rules no matter what. I love them"

@KNG Soso said:

"This why everyone sabi Nigeria. We too sabi enjoyment."

@WorkPlace MeMe said:

"It can only be an Igbo man …. Igbo to the world."

@Fieste said:

"E reach to dance. The stress to do masters for this UK no easy at all . Congrats brother."

@UsherDYoungEvergreen said:

"You’re wonderful ezigbo. I can’t wait to finish my nursing from Manchester."

@whitevickey300 said:

"In my next world I will still be an Igbo man…we get doingss .Congratulation."

@Fola_vincent said:

"I Don iron nd starch my agbada for my graduation...I can't use oyinbo cloth receive £17,000 certificate ..it's plenty. Congratulations bro."

Man succeeds after relocating abroad

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man who wrote the West African School Certificate Examination 17 times has relocated to the USA.

Emmanuel Oluwasayomi Ahmadu is excelling abroad after he finished his undergraduate studies in Nigeria and moved to Cleveland State University.

The man has won multiple awards and recognitions, which dwarfs the fact that he sat for the WAEC exam 17 times before he passed.

